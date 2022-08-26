C-USA hoping to ‘redefine ourselves’ with new programs

ARLINGTON, Texas – Conference USA is hoping to change the perception of the league moving forward.
The league is in a period of transition amid realignment, with three now-former members – Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss – moving to the Sun Belt on July 1 and with six more – Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA – entering their final seasons in C-USA before becoming members of the American Athletic Conference. C-USA will welcome Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State as new members of the conference next summer, joining FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, UTEP and Western Kentucky.
While hoping to provide a quality experience for its current membership in the upcoming seasons, it knows a focus on the future is important as well.
“It’s a pivotal time in college athletics. We’ve been in a system that’s hard to change. We’ve lost a lot of ground and we’re at a place now where we have to change. Conference USA is excited to be a part of that. We feel it’s a real opportunity for us to redefine ourselves and grow in the future,” C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said at the C-USA Football Kickoff at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
WHEN REALIGNMENT HIT C-USA
On July 30, 2021, regents at Texas and Oklahoma unanimously voted to accept invitations to join the Southeastern Conference. From there, things started to snowball.
It meant the Big 12 would be short its two most prominent programs, and the conference came calling for others from the ranks below the Power Five level. It stepped into the AAC – the most successful Group of Five league in recent years, highlighted by Cincinnati’s climb to the College Football Playoff. The Big 12 on Sept. 12, 2021, announced it would add three programs from the AAC – Cincinnati, Houston and UCF – as well as independent BYU. That left the AAC with holes to fill, but there were questions of how many it would take from other Group of Five conferences to replace what was lost.
Instead of just replacing the three, the AAC went to C-USA and took six schools, causing a serious dent in the league. Oct. 18, 2021, was the day it all changed for C-USA – which happened to also be the second day of meetings of the league’s 14 presidents in Dallas. It sent C-USA from 14 member institutions to eight, and left those remaining wondering what would be left of the league.
“I compare it a little bit to a head coaching search of a high-profile sport where it’s all consuming, non-stop where you feel like you can’t sleep because you’re going to miss something,” MacLeod said. “ ... You just kind of run on adrenaline, which was kind of like a coaching search for me, but a coaching search is probably over in a month, and this has become a part of our existence.
“ ... I think usually you like to have plan A, B and C maybe – I felt like we had gotten to plan P at this point. Just so many variables. The worst part is you can’t trust, and that’s hard. You want to take people at their word, but you also know – especially for me having been an AD and gone through it – you understand they’ve got to do what they believe is best for their program. They have constituents that are all involved.”
There was a window when the thought was the remaining eight schools would stay together and bring James Madison and Liberty into the league, but Oct. 26, the official announcement came that Southern Miss would be leaving for the Sun Belt, and caused a chain reaction of Old Dominion and later Marshall announcing moves to the Sun Belt, along with James Madison.
“I can honestly say, when the six schools announced that they were going to the AAC, the remaining schools all talked about unity, staying together and how important it was to have solidarity. Unfortunately, we end up losing three additional schools as a result of that,” UTEP director of athletics Jim Senter said in a July phone interview with the Daily News. “Every single time you lose schools and the stability that those schools bring, it’s cause for anxiety and angst and concern, no question. It is to any commissioner, it is to any member school that’s remaining, right? Because you begin to wonder about the viability of your league and those kind of things.”
C-USA had to get to eight full-time members, and announced Nov. 5 it would add four new members – Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State from the FCS ranks, as well as Liberty and New Mexico State.
Around the time C-USA was adding its four new members, officials within the MAC were discussing possible expansion, according to reports from multiple outlets, and that included a Nov. 5 meeting about possible expansion that involved WKU and Middle Tennessee as options.
WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart believes there was “mutual agreement” across the board the MAC was comfortable moving to 14 schools with the addition of WKU and Middle Tennessee, but Middle Tennessee announced it would be staying in C-USA and the MAC closed the door on expanding.
THE NEW MEMBERS
Spring meetings in Destin, Fla., brought a new excitement for the future of C-USA.
Liberty and New Mexico State will be joining C-USA after being FBS independents, while Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State are moving up from the FCS ranks.
Liberty has been an FBS members since 2018 and has won bowl games the last three seasons. In 2020, the Flames rose to No. 17 in the AP poll. At the time Liberty was announced as a future C-USA member, the men’s basketball program had the third-most wins amongst Division I teams since the 2018-19 season and had won three ASUN titles.
“We had been searching for an FBS conference for really close to 20 years at Liberty,” Liberty director of athletics Ian McCaw said in a July phone interview with the Daily News. “We anticipated there might be some movement, and actually prior to the Texas and Oklahoma change, we had actually started doing some benchmarking and evaluation of potential conference outcomes for us. When that happened and that triggered some realignment, we definitely became active in conversations with the American, the Sun Belt and Conference USA. We’re really excited to be able to land in Conference USA and kind of realize the dream we had for many years to join an FBS conference.”
New Mexico State was in its second year of a four-year football affiliate relationship with the Sun Belt when Mario Moccia took over as the director of athletics in 2015, while other sports competed in the Western Athletic Conference. Moccia says around that time, the school made a push to solidify the affiliate membership with the Sun Belt and considered moving fully to the league, but “at that time, that was not an option,” he said in a July phone interview with the Daily News.
New Mexico State started life as an independent in 2018 and has struggled in recent years on the gridiron. Moccia knew realignment would likely need to happen for the Aggies to find a conference. The athletics department in Las Cruces, N.M., had claimed 25 conference titles since 2017 as of the time it was announced as a future member of C-USA, and the men’s basketball team is a consistent competitor in the NCAA Tournament.
“Look, Conference USA is a household name. It holds one of the 10 board seats in the College Football Playoff. That’s a pretty impressive thing,” Moccia said. “There’s always going to be more of a financial benefit being affiliated with a CFP conference rather than an independent. There’s multiple bowl tie-ins, which obviously is big if you qualify for that. The student-athletes get to play for a conference championship. Just by those things alone, that will increase our recruiting efforts – it’s kind of tough if you’re not playing conference championships, you don’t really have bowl tie-ins to recruit and be competitive with student-athletes.”
It also helped land the football coach it hopes to turn the program around, Jerry Kill – “Jerry is the eighth most-winningest active coach in the FBS, and he’s said numerous times ‘I would not have taken this job if it wasn’t for the fact that we were going into Conference USA.’ “
Kill is one of many household names coming to the conference, along with Hugh Freeze at Liberty, Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State and K.C. Keeler at Sam Houston State – the FCS national champions as recently as the spring of 2021.
While the Bearkats have the recent FCS title, Jacksonville State has 24 conference football titles in its history and its men’s basketball team has 14 – it was regular-season champion last year and made the NCAA Tournament as ASUN Tournament champion Bellarmine was not eligible.
A NEW PERCEPTION
The perception of C-USA took a hit with the departure of nine members, and those staying are hoping that it’ll change moving forward. While the league hopes to educate fans more about its remaining and incoming members, it also knows the best way to improve its perception is by winning.
“I couldn’t look you in the eye and say, ‘No, we didn’t take a hit there.’ When there’s an exodus there with six to the American and three to the Sun Belt, yeah, you take a PR hit. That is what it is,” Louisiana Tech director of athletics Dr. Eric Wood said in a July phone interview with the Daily News. ”The focus right now is to educate the fan bases on the quality of the programs that are coming in.
“ ... I’m more excited than I thought I would be going through the process at this point, but I’d be lying to you to say we didn’t take a hit early on. Anybody that has nine schools leave would’ve, but we’re going to have to do a good job educating our fan bases on who we’ve got coming in.”
The AAC went after larger media markets – it now has members in four of the top 10, seven of the top 25 and 12 of the top 51 Nielsen media markets, including four teams in Texas and two each in Florida and North Carolina – and not necessarily the most successful members, although some, like UTSA and Charlotte’s football programs, are still young and have potential to grow.
Since WKU joined C-USA on July 1, 2014, its athletics department leads the league with 36 conference championships. Middle Tennessee sits second with 28. FIU and Louisiana Tech are in the middle of the pack with 13 championships each, while UTEP had 10 – two more than Marshall and UTSA’s eight.
“I think there’s also a misperception, but not all of our best performing schools left us,” MacLeod said. “We have quality and we have reason to be excited across the board. … I don’t think a lot of people from the outside are expecting a lot, and I think that’s another thing that drives us and our programs. We have hungry programs that want to go out there and prove it.”
C-USA has started trying to promote its new members, while balancing one more year with the six departing still in the league. On July 1, the league’s social media accounts posted content about the members joining the following year.
“What we’ve got to do is sell the members coming into Conference USA,” Stewart said in a June interview with the Daily News. “I don’t think there’s an awareness from fans of some of these institutions, but many of them have had a lot of success and I think from a performance standpoint the league will be pretty strong and probably better than what people think. That’s what our focus has to be on. We always say if we’re only maintaining we’re falling behind. We have to continue to win and add to our facilities and do the things we can control, but I think at the same point try to bring greater awareness to the other members of the conference as well.”
STAYING AT NINE?
C-USA will be down five full-time members from what it had in recent years, but that could change in the future.
How many it will have, or when there could be changes, remains uncertain.
“Nine works for a lot of reasons, but I don’t think the intention of our membership was that we were going to be at nine for the foreseeable future,” MacLeod said. “This spring has been really interesting because instead of expanding more, the nine kind of took a chance to recommit and figure out and start a process that was very intentional, very analytical.”
C-USA has a membership committee “that’s active and constantly evaluating,” the commissioner said, adding that it looks at a number of factors like geography and fit, both academically and athletically.
“I’m really excited. You don’t know when you’re in the middle of it how to feel – you’re in survival mode. You want to make sure you have the minimum of eight, and then you try not to stop there,” Wood said. “Well, what’s the magic number, right? You’re looking at strength of the conference. You’re looking at revenue share if you go to 10, if you go to 12, if you get up to 14. You’re trying to evaluate the academic reputation, you’re trying to evaluate research status.
“Believe it or not, people think we’re just talking about football and basketball, but you’re really trying to evaluate the whole profile to see if there’s a great fit. To your question on is nine the right number? To be honest, I don’t know, but what we felt like was we’ve got 11 this upcoming year and then we’ll have nine. There were many schools that were interested, but I didn’t think we had to do anything right away. We’re at 11 this upcoming year, let’s see how what happens by the time we get down to nine. There may be more interested schools or we might just be happy where we are. I don’t have an answer of what the magic number would be or where I’d like to be, I just want to see where we are by the time we get there, by the time we get to that point where we’re at nine.”
There are benefits to nine schools – like having the ability to play eight conference football games and have each team face off – and there are benefits to having an even number – like when it comes to having travel partners for other sports that may play multiple times a week and have more games on a schedule.
Currently, though C-USA is at nine members after the upcoming year.
WATCHING A NEW C-USA
One of the biggest knocks against C-USA in recent years has been the media deal, which is set to expire when the new alignment takes hold.
C-USA’s current TV deal is divided through CBS Sports Network, Stadium and ESPN+, and brings in around $400,000 per school annually. The league was still in its exclusive negotiating windows at the football media day, MacLeod said, and added that the new deal could be a couple of weeks or months before that is done.
League members are hoping for a strong mix of revenue and exposure, and ease for fans to find the games.
“I think the word ‘partnership’ is really important because we need partners that are willing to invest with us, publicize, market us while we provide the product,” MacLeod said. “It’s really interesting because when we did the last deals, everybody said, ‘This is so innovative. We can be on this and we can be on this.’ It was almost trying to find an area for each kind of fan and then we’ve heard and we acknowledge over the years it’s been hard as different things have evolved. Finding a consistent platform, whether that’s just two partners or one partner, I think it’s something that is important to us.
“The other part is a real balancing act – obviously we want to provide as much revenue as we can. But we’re also at a stage where exposure is really important, too. Exposure is always important, but as a new group going forward to get that out there and help educate people on who’s in the league and what we’re all about, so we are working on a branding strategy to kick off with the new group. Our media partner should be a big part of that.”
The league has hired Octagon to help facilitate the next deal, and many across the league were optimistic for a better outcome than the previous one.
“I think when you’re talking about a Group of Five conference you’ve got to be creative in how you’re packaging the programs,” Moccia said, “but I was very impressed with the discussions I heard.”
Liberty has formed a strong relationship with ESPN in recent years as a television and bowl partner, and McCaw – while acknowledging that an attractive television agreement “may require to do some things nontraditionally” – he is hopeful “our ESPN relationship will be something that will be helpful to Conference USA overall.”
TOURNAMENT LOCATIONS AND TRAVEL
C-USA has stretched across much of the U.S.A., and that won’t change.
It still leaves some questions about travel and conference tournaments, however, and there’s no clear answer on what the best place is to hold them. C-USA does feel there could be more options now with the nine-team membership.
The league has one more year on its current deal to play the men’s and women’s basketball tournament at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
“We’re in Frisco one more year and then, again, we have an opportunity to recreate what we want to do,” MacLeod said. “Having the men’s and women’s together I think has been good. I think our schools like that they’re sending the band to one place, the cheer to one place, the fans to one place. Some of the fans cross over, some of them don’t.
“I think we need to look a little more central. I’m not saying we’d never come back to Frisco. The problem that we had a lot of times was we needed two buildings or two courts in one building. We could probably get it done in just a regular basketball building now because our numbers are less. I think that would be a nice change, but we’re open.”
MacLeod added the league would look into “destination-type places,” but acknowledged it would require people to travel, which may sacrifice some convenience.
The league was hopeful in recent years for eastern site for the tournament and rotate where it was played. Charlotte was the most viable option for that, but the 49ers are leaving C-USA.
McCaw noted the ASUN plays home sites through the tournament and “that gives you some great crowds and a lot of energy for those tournament games,” while Moccia says Las Vegas has been a great destination for his programs.
With a league of nine teams that stretches across eight states, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer – “we could write volumes of books based on the number of times we’ve talked about should we go back to sites, should we go to a different site – I don’t really know what the answer is,” Senter said.
“The geography is a challenge because sometimes people think it’s only football. Well, it’s every sport. It’s your softball and your baseball and your volleyball and soccer and everybody is traveling across the country for these games, and that makes it a little bit of a challenge for the conference tournaments because there’s no great site,” Stewart said. “What’s ideal for UTEP is not ideal for Liberty, and what’s ideal for us is probably not ideal for FIU. It’s going to be hard to find a unanimous agreement on that, but I still think we need to look at other alternatives.”
C-USA’S PLACE IN THE FUTURE
At this time last fall, there was uncertainty about what the future would hold for C-USA – and if there would be a C-USA.
But, as it has in the past, it reinvented itself and is still alive.
“I think when you look at the big picture, there’s 31 college leagues. There’s only 10 FBS conferences. Conference USA is still one of 10. That’s still a pretty exclusive group,” Stewart said. “It’s the world we live in right now. Every year in Washington DC all the ADs get together. It’s funny, some of the informal conversations, especially with the Group of Five ADs, the conversation would be, ‘Why don’t we just put all 60 of these schools, lump them together and then just re-sort them based on geography. We could come up with five good leagues with far less travel that would create a lot of fan excitement.’ Everyone says, ‘Yeah, that would be a great idea,’ but it never happens.
“The reality is that I don’t think that’s going to happen, at least not in the foreseeable future. Our leagues will remain constituted as they are with some changes and we’ve just got to do the best we can with focusing on what we can control by being a good league member and doing our part to grow the league that we’re in.”
The balance of power among conferences took a major shift when Texas and Oklahoma announced their moves to the SEC and, after a short break in realignment at the FBS level, USC and UCLA announced they would be moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.
Even if there’s a shift to two major power conferences, those involved believe there’s still a place for the smaller schools currently playing at the Group of Five level or below.
“I think we’re heading to an environment where there will be two conferences that will separate themselves from everyone else and separating may even include different playing rules eventually for them,” McCaw said. “I think it will create more parity within the next group and a return to perhaps the more collegiate model rather than almost a pro sports model with the SEC and the Big Ten. That would be how I see things unfolding here over the next five years or so and I think that positions schools like Western Kentucky and Liberty and others to be able to advance in the college athletics environment.”
The reality is most don’t know exactly what will exactly happen next, however, and are focused on positioning their programs for the future, while still being strong members of C-USA at the same time.
“It’s hard to ignore that there are two leagues that are the best situated as far as financially and strength, but those of us at our level, there definitely is a place,” MacLeod said. “We’re not going to go away, we’re not going to shy away from competing against anybody in those leagues. There’s a place for us and I think when you talk to our student-athletes, they’re working just as hard as a student-athlete at that place.
“How do we find our niche of where things land? I think the discussion at the College Football Playoff level and what happens with that is going to be really important to leagues like ours. I do get the sense that people are just like, ‘Oh there are these two and everybody else, forget it,’ you know? We still have a lot to do and a lot to offer and I think we can provide those things for our university communities, their fan bases and the student-athletes.”