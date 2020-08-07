Western Kentucky's football schedule remains intact after Conference USA's announcement Friday.
The league announced member schools will still play eight conference games on their originally scheduled dates, and can play up to four nonconference games, as decided by each school. WKU currently has three nonconference games on its schedule and will open C-USA play at Middle Tennessee on Oct. 3.
"I am pleased with the careful consideration of our Board regarding the health and safety of our student athletes as well as their commitment to accountability," C-USA Board of Directors chair and Louisiana Tech University president Dr. Les Guice said in the release.
The C-USA championship remains scheduled Dec. 5, but could be moved to a later date depending on the need to potentially reschedule regular-season games.
The announcement comes a day after the Hilltoppers announced a scheduled meeting with Louisville would still be played, but moved up to Sept. 12 as the new season opener – WKU announced earlier its Sept. 3 game against UT Chattonooga would be rescheduled to a date later in the season that is to be determined.
The meeting with the Cardinals came into doubt July 29 when the ACC announced it would change its football scheduling model to play 11 games – including 10 conference and one nonconference contest – with season openers taking place the week of Sept. 7-12. The ACC announced its full season schedules Thursday.
The new ACC guidelines left open the possibility the Louisville-WKU game could still be played, as it stated all nonconference game opponents would be selected by the respective school and must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all nonconference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC. Louisville was also originally scheduled to host Murray State on Sept. 19 and Kentucky on Nov. 28, but a potential Governor’s Cup meeting between the Cardinals and Wildcats was eliminated July 30 when the SEC announced it would play a 10-game conference-only schedule, with Sept. 26 the new date for season openers.
WKU was originally scheduled to play a nonconference game at Indiana on Sept. 12, but the Big Ten announced July 9 it would play conference-only schedules if fall sports were to take place. The game would have been the first in a three-game series and WKU was contracted to receive $550,000 from the meeting. In a July 16 Zoom conference, Stewart said Indiana athletics director Scott Dolson called him following the Big Ten’s announcement, and that the two planned to discuss details of the cancellation at a later time.
WKU has a scheduled nonconference game versus Liberty on Sept. 19, before opening its eight game C-USA schedule.
The C-USA Board of Directors also approved return to play safety measures for fall sports and adopted the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition with required testing standards for Conference USA schools and the requirement that opponents operate by the same standards, according to the release. The Board also committed to ensuring the accountability of all athletic programs and affirmed their commitment to follow and actively monitor testing and safety protocols and accurately report testing results.
