Conference USA's soccer and volleyball seasons will be moving to the spring.
Directly after the NCAA announced Friday that Division I will work toward hosting scaled back fall championships in the spring, C-USA announced the postponement of fall team sports – with the exception of football – and fall C-USA championships in those sports to the spring of 2021.
"We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships,” C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a news release. “Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
The move affects the Western Kentucky women's soccer and volleyball teams. A decision has yet to be made on C-USA's competition timeline for cross country this season, according to a news release from WKU.
WKU still plans to play men's and women's golf, as well as women's tennis, in the fall. Championships are regularly held in the spring in those sports.
Dates of competitions and formats for fall sports moving to the spring will be announced at a later date, according to the release.
C-USA is one of several Football Bowl Subdivision conferences with plans to play a fall season. Old Dominion is currently the only C-USA school to cancel fall seasons. The move left WKU with an opening in its football schedule for Oct. 31 in what was originally scheduled to be its homecoming game, but the Hilltoppers announced Friday they would travel to BYU now instead. WKU is scheduled to open the football season Sept. 12 at Louisville, and a finalized schedule, with a new homecoming date, is expected to be released Monday.
NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Aug. 13 that there would be no fall championships – a move that didn’t impact the Bowl Subdivision of college football because The College Football Playoff is run by the conferences – because not enough schools will be competing in fall sports. The NCAA Board of Governors said championship events in a sport would be canceled if fewer than 50% of the teams competing in that sport played a regular season.
In addition to the changes in fall championships, the NCAA announced all fall sport student-athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it through a blanket waiver.
