For the first time since 2017, the Western Kentucky volleyball team had two players named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks as Katie Isenbarger collected the accolade this week.
The Zionsville, Ind., native helped WKU become the first 20-win team in the nation this season as the Hilltoppers picked up two wins in Boca Raton, Fla., this weekend against Florida Atlantic.
Isenbarger racked up 13 blocks across the series win for an average of 1.86 blocks per set in addition to her .545 hitting percentage. The senior middle hitter’s play helped limit the FAU offense to a mere .083 cumulative hitting clip across the weekend.
In Saturday's series finale, Isenbarger had a season-best 11 kills, .688 hitting percentage, eight blocks and 13-errorless serves from behind the line. WKU added to both its NCAA-leading road (21) and conference (41) winning streaks.
During her rookie campaign in 2018, Isenbarger earned the league’s Freshman of the Week honor – the other weekly honor of her career.
WKU has now seen four players rack up 10 total weekly awards this season.