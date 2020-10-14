Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod announced Wednesday the date of the 2020 Ryan C-USA Football Championship has been changed to Friday, Dec. 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.
The shift of the championship game from its originally scheduled Dec. 5 date creates two additional weeks to schedule games that were postponed due to COVID-19-related issues. Dates and matchups for those re-scheduled games will be announced at a later date.
Conference USA is hosting its 16th annual football championship game in 2020. The title game will feature champions from the East and West divisions of the league and the team with the highest league winning percentage will serve as host site for the game.
Louisiana Tech currently leads the West division with a 2-0 mark in league play and is 3-1 overall, while UAB is 1-0 in C-USA. Marshall and Florida Atlantic are atop the East division with 1-0 marks in C-USA. The Thundering Herd are 3-0 overall, and FAU's only game this season was Oct. 3 versus Charlotte.
WKU, as well as Charlotte, is 1-1 in C-USA play. The Hilltoppers – who are scheduled to travel to UAB for a 12:30 p.m. game Saturday – beat Middle Tennessee on Oct. 3 and lost to Marshall on Saturday.
