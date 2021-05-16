The Western Kentucky baseball team has earned the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Conference USA Tournament that will take place in Ruston, La., from May 26-30.
The Hilltoppers will open the double-elimination tournament with a matchup against No. 3 seed Southern Miss – the 17th-ranked team in the nation – at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
All games leading up to Sunday’s championship will be streamed live on ESPN+ while the title game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 1 p.m. CT.
After making the 2019 C-USA Tournament for the first time since joining the league in 2015, WKU has now qualified for back-to-back conference tournaments. The league did not hold a tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, the Hilltoppers earned a 7-4 victory over Old Dominion in its opening contest before dropping matchups with Florida Atlantic and UTSA.
WKU currently owns a 25-27 (15-17 C-USA) record and is set to close out its regular season against Eastern Kentucky at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.