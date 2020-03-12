C-USA Tournament canceled, spring sports suspended amid COVID-19 pandemic

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN HART COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY... NORTHERN WARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... BARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... EDMONSON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 915 PM CDT. * AT 620 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PLUM SPRINGS, GLASGOW, BROWNSVILLE, THREE SPRINGS, MONROE, HORSE CAVE, CAVE CITY, SMITHS GROVE, PARK CITY, AND OAKLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED