C-USA Tournament canceled, spring sports suspended amid COVID-19 pandemic

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 48 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT /MIDNIGHT CDT/ FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 32 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY

BOYLE                 GARRARD               JESSAMINE
MADISON               MERCER

IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY

BRECKINRIDGE          BULLITT               HARDIN
LARUE                 NELSON                WASHINGTON

IN NORTHWEST KENTUCKY

OHIO

IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY

CASEY                 GRAYSON               GREEN
HART                  LINCOLN               LOGAN
MARION                TAYLOR

IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY

ADAIR                 ALLEN                 BARREN
BUTLER                CLINTON               CUMBERLAND
EDMONSON              METCALFE              MONROE
RUSSELL               SIMPSON               WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, BARDSTOWN, BOWLING GREEN,
BROWNSVILLE, BURKESVILLE, CAMPBELLSVILLE, COLUMBIA, DANVILLE,
EDMONTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW, GREENSBURG,
HARDINSBURG, HARRODSBURG, HARTFORD, HODGENVILLE, JAMESTOWN,
LANCASTER, LEBANON, LEITCHFIELD, LIBERTY, MORGANTOWN,
MUNFORDVILLE, NICHOLASVILLE, PROVIDENCE, RICHMOND, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSVILLE, SHEPHERDSVILLE, SPRINGFIELD, STANFORD,
AND TOMPKINSVILLE.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A

* FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR...
SOUTHERN HART COUNTY IN CENTRAL KENTUCKY...
NORTHERN WARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY...
BARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY...
EDMONSON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY...

* UNTIL 915 PM CDT.

* AT 620 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING
HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR
EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY.

HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS.

SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS,
HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER
DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
PLUM SPRINGS, GLASGOW, BROWNSVILLE, THREE SPRINGS, MONROE, HORSE
CAVE, CAVE CITY, SMITHS GROVE, PARK CITY, AND OAKLAND.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME
UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND SOUTHWESTERN EDMONSON COUNTIES...

AT 636 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR PLUM SPRINGS,
MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH.

HAZARD...TENNIS BALL SIZE HAIL AND 70 MPH WIND GUSTS.

SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL
DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT
CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. WIND DAMAGE IS ALSO LIKELY TO
MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
BOWLING GREEN, PLUM SPRINGS, SMITHS GROVE, OAKLAND, CHALYBEATE,
BRISTOW, SUNNYSIDE, GIRKIN, NICK AND LOVING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTH
CENTRAL KENTUCKY.

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A
BUILDING.

CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM.
MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING
KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO
BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...2.50IN;
WIND...70MPH
C-USA Tournament canceled, spring sports suspended amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hilltoppers AD and coaches speak to abrupt ending to basketball season

FRISCO, Texas – Minutes before the first quarterfinal game of the Conference USA Tournament was scheduled to tip off, another decision of cancelation sent a shockwave across college sports.

Conference tournaments canceled. Spring sports suspended indefinitely. No NCAA Tournament.

The college basketball season is abruptly over.

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, all conference tournaments canceled their events on Thursday, hours after initially announcing a strict attendance procedure moving forward.

The bombshell news came just hours before the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team was set to play Charlotte in the C-USA quarterfinals and the men’s team was scheduled to play UAB at 8:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky University officials gathered to plan immediate travel arrangements for some back to Bowling Green, but the men’s and women’s basketball teams will stay in the area Thursday night and fly out of Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday.

“Really felt like it was coming down the pipe,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said from the lobby of his team’s hotel in Plano. “Disappointed for players, fans and everybody involved, but at the same time we understand this is something that’s much bigger than athletics right now. Most of the time, we all get wrapped up in athletics and it’s the only thing that matters, but there are moments when other things in life are bigger than athletics. This is one of them.”

The spreading of the coronavirus is now being called a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. The NBA indefinitely suspended its play on Wednesday after learning Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Early Thursday morning, his teammate and former Louisville Cardinal star Donovan Mitchell also tested positive.

Within a time-window of less than an hour between 10 and 11 a.m. CDT, Power 5 conference tournaments followed suit to officially shut down events and C-USA canceled its tournament minutes before Rice and Marshall were set to tip in the women’s basketball quarterfinals at The Ford Center.

Grant Traylor of The Herald-Dispatch (Huntington, W.Va.) broke the news via Twitter and said those who were allowed in the arena were “told to make their way to the exits.” He then shared that Marshall women’s basketball players were in tears coming out of the locker room upon the tournament’s cancellation.

The Rice women’s basketball team also lingered outside the arena under a large videoboard that read, “The 2020 AIR FORCE RESERVE C-USA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED.”

WKU took to Twitter to voice their emotions on the cancellation of the season. Taveion Hollingsworth wrote, “went through all we did this season to not even get a chance to play…”. Matt Horton tweeted, “Wow Never thought the season would end like this.”

“It’s just surreal,” WKU athletics director Todd Stewart said. “The unusual things that are happening and everyone is trying to deal with it the best we can. It’s just been really fast. As little as three days ago, we weren’t thinking it was going to go this way and it’s just really picked up some steam. I think the disappointing reality of finality, that’s what today was.”

By canceling the tournament, the North Texas men’s basketball team was in position to claim the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Mean Green defeated WKU on March 1 in Denton, Texas, to win the regular-season title and earn the league’s No. 1 seed in the tournament.

C-USA’s cancellation of the tournament meant North Texas would be the men’s representative and Rice would be the women’s team in the NCAA Tournament.

But Thursday afternoon, after Stewart, Stansbury and WKU women’s coach Greg Collins met with the media, the NCAA officially announced its cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” read a statement by the NCAA in a news release.

Just minutes after tournament cancellations, C-USA also announced the indefinite suspension of all spring sports competition. Teams will be allowed to practice, but games involving C-USA teams will be put on hold until further notice.

WKU released a statement reading, "Effective immediately, all Conference USA spring sport competition is suspended until further notice. WKU Athletics will provide any relevant logistical information as it relates to its sports programs and the COVID-19 pandemic when appropriate."

The WKU softball team was scheduled to play a three-game series at North Texas this weekend, but will soon return to Bowling Green. The WKU baseball team was supposed to play a three-game series at UAB this weekend.

WKU football practice will be pushed back a week from its initial start date of March 17. The university announced Wednesday it will extend its spring break by a week and resume classes on March 30, although campus housing will be back open on March 22 for students and on-campus dining will be open.

“As a group of (athletic directors), we met with the conference office and talked through that and then each of us called our president,” Stewart said. “Then we all doubled back and it was really a unanimous consensus right now and it’s the most prudent thing to hit the pause button.”

​— Follow WKU athletics beat writer Elliott Pratt on Twitter @EPrattBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.

