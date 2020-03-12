C-USA Tournament, spring sports suspended amid COVID-19 pandemic

FRISCO, Texas – Minutes before the first quarterfinal game of the Conference USA Tournament was scheduled to tip off, another decision of cancelation sent a shockwave across college sports.
Conference tournaments canceled. Spring sports are likely done. No NCAA Tournament.
The college basketball season is abruptly over.
In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, all conference tournaments canceled their events on Thursday, hours after initially announcing a strict attendance procedure moving forward.
The bombshell news came just hours before the Western Kentucky women’s basketball team was set to play Charlotte in the C-USA quarterfinals and the men’s team was scheduled to play UAB at 8:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky University officials gathered to plan immediate travel arrangements for some back to Bowling Green, but the men’s and women’s basketball teams will stay in the area Thursday night and fly out of Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday.
“Really felt like it was coming down the pipe,” WKU coach Rick Stansbury said from the lobby of his team’s hotel in Plano. “Disappointed for players, fans and everybody involved, but at the same time we understand this is something that’s much bigger than athletics right now. Most of the time, we all get wrapped up in athletics and it’s the only thing that matters, but there are moments when other things in life are bigger than athletics. This is one of them.”
The spreading of the coronavirus is now being called a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. The NBA indefinitely suspended its play on Wednesday after learning Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Early Thursday morning, his teammate and former Louisville Cardinal star Donovan Mitchell also tested positive.
Within a time-window of less than an hour between 10 and 11 a.m. CDT, Power 5 conference tournaments followed suit to officially shut down events and C-USA canceled its tournament minutes before Rice and Marshall were set to tip in the women’s basketball quarterfinals at The Ford Center.
Grant Traylor of The Herald-Dispatch (Huntington, W.Va.) broke the news via Twitter and said those who were allowed in the arena were “told to make their way to the exits.” He then shared that Marshall women’s basketball players were in tears coming out of the locker room upon the tournament’s cancellation.
The Rice women’s basketball team also lingered outside the arena under a large videoboard that read, “The 2020 AIR FORCE RESERVE C-USA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED.”
WKU took to Twitter to voice their emotions on the cancellation of the season. Taveion Hollingsworth wrote, “went through all we did this season to not even get a chance to play…”. Matt Horton tweeted, “Wow Never thought the season would end like this.”
“It’s just surreal,” WKU athletics director Todd Stewart said. “The unusual things that are happening and everyone is trying to deal with it the best we can. It’s just been really fast. As little as three days ago, we weren’t thinking it was going to go this way and it’s just really picked up some steam. I think the disappointing reality of finality, that’s what today was.”
By canceling the tournament, the North Texas men’s basketball team was in position to claim the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Mean Green defeated WKU on March 1 in Denton, Texas, to win the regular-season title and earn the league’s No. 1 seed in the tournament.
C-USA’s cancellation of the tournament meant North Texas would be the men’s representative and Rice would be the women’s team in the NCAA Tournament.
But Thursday afternoon, after Stewart, Stansbury and WKU women’s coach Greg Collins met with the media, the NCAA officially announced its cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” read a statement by the NCAA in a news release.
Just minutes after tournament cancellations, C-USA also announced the indefinite suspension of all spring sports competition. Teams will be allowed to practice, but games involving C-USA teams will be put on hold until further notice.
WKU released a statement Thursday reading, "Effective immediately, all Conference USA spring sport competition is suspended until further notice. WKU Athletics will provide any relevant logistical information as it relates to its sports programs and the COVID-19 pandemic when appropriate."
The WKU softball team was scheduled to play a three-game series at North Texas this weekend, but will soon return to Bowling Green. The WKU baseball team was supposed to play a three-game series at UAB this weekend. The Hilltoppers were on the road for 10-15 minutes before turning the bus around back toward campus.
This also means the 2020 baseball and softball seasons are likely over. The WKU softball team is 20-5 and the baseball team is 10-6.
The WKU track and field teams had five more meets scheduled before the C-USA championships May 14-17. WKU tennis and golf teams also will cease play.
Although the NCAA announced championships in the spring are canceled, Conference USA still has the suspension label on spring sports. That means should the season resume, teams would only play for a conference championship.
WKU football practice will be pushed back a week from its initial start date of March 17. The university announced Wednesday it will extend its spring break by a week and resume classes on March 30, although campus housing will be back open on March 22 for students and on-campus dining will be open.
“As a group of (athletic directors), we met with the conference office and talked through that and then each of us called our president,” Stewart said. “Then we all doubled back and it was really a unanimous consensus right now and it’s the most prudent thing to hit the pause button.”
