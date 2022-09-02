Western Kentucky's athletic leadership expressed support for expansion of the College Football Playoff.
The Board of Managers – a group of university presidents and chancellors that oversees the CPF – voted unanimously to expand the current four-team playoff into a 12-team playoff by 2026, it announced Friday.
"I am thrilled by what this expansion will mean for college football student-athletes and fans — including, and especially for, (WKU football). It increases opportunities for teams and players to participate, including at least one G5 conference champion," WKU president and C-USA Board of Directors chair Timothy Caboni wrote on Twitter.
"As a member of the (CFP) Board of Managers, I am proud to have been part of these discussions and will always support any initiative that increases opportunities for our students. I am excited to see this implemented as quickly as possible by conference commissioners."
Caboni, a member of the CFP Board of Managers, along with a representative from each FBS conference and Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins, are assessing the possibility of beginning the expanded playoff in either the 2024 or 2025 regular season.
"I appreciate Dr. Caboni's great leadership as a member of the CFP Board of Managers, and his role provides WKU vital representation in this most important time for college football!" WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart tweeted.
The 12 teams for the expanded playoff will be the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee, with no minimum ranking requirements, plus the six highest-ranked teams not included among the six highest-ranked conference champions – meaning at least one Group of Five team is guaranteed a spot in the playoff.
"What a great day for college football! Extremely grateful to the Board of Managers including our own WKU President Tim Caboni for adopting the expanded College Football Playoff," Conference USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a statement. "Providing greater access for all while increasing the value and excitement of the regular season is a win for our student-athletes, universities and all college football fans."
The rankings will continue to be done by a selection committee that will remain largely unchanged. The Management Committee will modify the selection protocol as required by the change to the playoff structure.
The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and each will receive a first-round bye. The other eight teams will play in the first round, with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either on campus or at other sites designated by the higher-seeded institution (No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7 and No. 9 at No. 8.).
The model allows for first-round games to be played on either the second or third weekend in December in a way that best accommodates the format and the participating teams, with at least 12 days between the conference championship games and the first-round games. The Management Committee would make the final determination of the calendar. Subject to reaching agreement with bowls, the four quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games would be played in bowls on a rotating basis, while the national championship will continue to be played at a neutral site. Subject to reaching agreement with bowls, the four highest-ranked conference champions will be assigned to quarterfinals bowls on selection day in ranking order, and in consideration of current contract bowl relationships if those bowls are selected for the rotation. With the four highest-ranked champions assigned to quarterfinal games in bowls, the opponent from first-round game winners will be assigned by the selection committee based on the bracket. The higher seeds would receive preferential placement in the Playoff Semifinal games. First-round games will not have title or presenting sponsors and existing venue signage will remain in place. The CFP will control the video boards.
"This is an historic and exciting day for college football," Mississippi State president and chairman of the CFP Board of Managers Mark Keenum said in a news release. "More teams, more participation and more excitement are good for our fans, alumni, and student-athletes. I'm grateful to my colleagues on the board for their thoughtful approach to this issue and for their resolve to get expansion across the goal line and for the extensive work of the Management Committee that made this decision possible."