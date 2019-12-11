Western Kentucky volleyball coach Travis Hudson has announced the addition of Sam Canner to the Lady Toppers’ incoming class.
A middle hitter from Lore City, Ohio, Canner will add even more depth to the WKU offense. Canner joins fellow fall signee Shannon Keck as the newest additions to the Lady Topper program that has now produced 20 consecutive 20-win seasons.
Canner, a native of Piedmont, Ohio, played her high school career at Buckeye Trail, leading the Warriors to a 17-7 record along with the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class 3A championship as a senior. Canner was named first-team All-Ohio along with her OVAC Class 3A and District 12 Player of the Year honors. She was also recognized as the Inter-Valley Conference Player of the Year.
With 1,281 career kills, Canner leaves Buckeye Trail as the career kills leader which ranked 60th nationally. The middle hitter racked up 497 kills in her final prep season – the top mark in Division III in Ohio and the third-most of all high school divisions in the state.
Playing her club ball with the East Ohio Force squad, the 6-foot-1 middle was a three-time First Team pick for both the OVAC and District 12. A Third Team All-Ohio honoree as a sophomore and Second Team All-Ohio selection as a junior.
