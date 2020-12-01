LOUISVILLE – The Western Kentucky men’s basketball team didn’t show the same promise Tuesday in Louisville as it did through the first three games of the season in South Dakota.
The Hilltoppers struggled offensively against the Cardinals and fell 75-54 at the KFC Yum! Center for the program’s ninth straight loss to Louisville.
“It kind of wasn’t the same team I watched three games out in South Dakota,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “For what reasons, I have no idea, except I know this – you can’t beat good teams on the road turning the basketball over.”
WKU (2-2) finished with 21 turnovers, resulting in 21 of Louisville’s (4-0) points, and only seven assists in the game. The Hilltoppers shot 43% (23 of 53) from the field, 17% (3 of 18) from 3-point range and 45% (5 of 11) from the free-throw line.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a stat where we have seven assists and 21 turnovers – I know it was two to 12 the second half. That’s a bad stat,” Stansbury said. “You’re not going to beat any kind of good team turning the ball over. Why we turned it over, I don’t know. ... Some of them were unforced turnovers, but give Louisville credit. They were good defensively, they doubled that post and didn’t let us take advantage of posting those guys, and when they do that, you’ve got to make some shots.”
The Hilltoppers were coming off a strong showing in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., where they beat Northern Iowa and Memphis, before falling in a close championship game to No. 15 West Virginia.
WKU led for 10:26 in the first half, but Louisville took a 34-29 lead into halftime by using a 12-0 run and holding WKU scoreless for over six and a half minutes to regain the lead. Charles Bassey ended the scoreless stretch and Dayvion McKnight tied the game shortly after at 29-all, but Louisville closed with five straight points on a 3-pointer from David Johnson and two free throws from J.J. Traynor with 0.3 seconds on the clock.
WKU had nine turnovers in the half and shot just 21% (3 of 14) from the 3-point line. The Cardinals scored 10 of their 34 points off turnovers and shot 5 of 9 (56%) from 3-point range in the half.
That was just the start.
WKU turned the ball over four straight possessions out of halftime – a three-second violation by Bassey, a bad pass from Josh Anderson, an offensive foul on Taveion Hollingsworth and an offensive foul on Carson Williams.
“I think it was more self-inflicted,” Hollingsworth said. “ ... You can’t do that. It gives the other team confidence and it gives them momentum down the floor to score the ball. We started turning the ball over and we stopped getting stops and it was stopping us from doing things.”
The Hilltoppers got the deficit to four with 11:41 remaining on a layup from McKnight, but Louisville answered with a 12-0 run started on a 3-pointer from Dre Davis and capped off with a pull-up jumper from Johnson to make it 57-41. The Cardinals added a 7-0 run later and finished the second half outscoring WKU 41-25.
Davis finished with a game-high 21 points and Carlik Jones had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Johnson had 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals for the Cardinals, who take an unbeaten record into Friday’s game against UNC Greensboro.
Hollingsworth, a game-time decision with a sprained thumb and hyperextended elbow, led WKU with 19 points. Bassey added 13 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.
“It was more on our end,” Bassey said. “ ... We had a good offensive game against West Virginia. Today, I don’t know what happened. Coach said we’re going to watch film as a team and just go back fix what we didn’t do this game next game.”
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to play Little Rock at 4 p.m. Friday at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU was originally scheduled to play Prairie View A&M on Thursday, but the game was canceled Tuesday morning due to COVID-19 issues in the Panthers’ program. Friday’s game was originally scheduled to be played in Louisville, but Stansbury announced the change after the game.{&end}
