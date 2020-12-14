Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey’s career performance against Gardner-Webb, combined with a solid game against Rhode Island, earned him his second Conference USA Player of the Week award, the league announced Monday.
Bassey scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 14 boards, recording his fourth double-double of the season, Thursday against Gardner-Webb. He shot 13 of 19 from the field and had three blocks.
Against Rhode Island on Sunday, the junior was just shy of another double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. The Nigeria native blocked five shots, adding to his season total of 28 blocks. It was his third game this year with at least five blocks.
Between the two contests, Bassey averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and four blocks per game while shooting 58.6% from the floor and netting 8 of 11 free throws.
As of Monday morning, Bassey leads the nation in blocks per game (4.0), total blocks (28), total rebounds (79) and total dunks (21). In Conference USA, he leads the league in total rebounds, rebounds per game (11.3), total blocks, blocks per game and defensive rebounds (58).
This is Bassey’s second Player of the Week award this season and third of his career. In his freshman season, he won 10 of the 17 Freshman of the Week awards.
WKU’s next scheduled game is against Tennessee Tech at home Dec. 22.
