Carson Williams is taking the next step in his football career.
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the former Western Kentucky basketball player as a free agent, the team announced Monday.
Williams was announced as a tight end by the Raiders. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Owenton native was a starting forward on WKU's basketball team the last two seasons, after sitting out the 2018-19 season to satisfy transfer rules after coming from Northern Kentucky, where he started 61 games across two seasons with the Norse and averaged 12 points and 5.6 rebounds his final year there.
The 2016 Kentucky Mr. Basketball started the Hilltoppers' first 27 games this winter and averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds before making the decision to sit out of the team’s National Invitation Tournament games to train to try to make a professional career in football, after not playing the sport since eighth grade.
He appeared in all 30 games the year prior, starting 29, and averaged 14 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Williams participated in WKU's pro day on April 1, posting a 4.73 second 40-yard dash, a 38-inch vertical jump, a 9-7 broad jump and 18 reps on the bench press.
Williams isn't the first Hilltopper to make the switch from basketball to football. New York Jets right tackle George Fant played football for the Hilltoppers for a year in 2015, but before then played basketball at WKU, where he ranks in the top 20 in career points scored with 1,621, and in the top 10 in career games started with 122, career minutes played with 3,671, career free throws with 894, career blocked shots with 124 and career made free throws with 437 during his time with the program from 2012-15.