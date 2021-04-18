The Western Kentucky softball team dropped its series finale at Middle Tennessee on Sunday 3-2 despite strong showings from its pair of redshirt seniors.
The Hilltoppers now own a 16-9 record and 1-3 mark in Conference USA play after their first league series of the season. Middle Tennessee improves to 21-18 overall and 7-5 in C-USA action.
Redshirt senior Kelsey Aikey earned the start in the series finale and racked up eight strikeouts across 6 1/3 innings of work before ultimately taking the loss on an unearned run. She allowed five hits and three walks in the outing.
Paige Carter struck for a home run to lead off the game for the fourth time this season, giving the Hilltoppers a 1-0 lead with one swing of the bat.
Middle Tennessee responded in the bottom of the frame to knot the score back up with a sacrifice fly from Makenzie Hutchinson that scored Summer Burgess. Middle Tennessee took the lead the next inning on a Lexi Cushing homer to left field.
Carter struck for her second homer of the game and ninth of the season to lead off the top of the sixth. The outing marked the first multi-home run game of Carter’s WKU career and brought her to 25 career homers – the most on the team. She is the third Hilltopper to turn in a two-home run game this season, joining Taylor Sanders and Jordan Thomas.
Taylor Davis, Kennedy Sullivan and Brylee Hage all added a base hit in the outing.
Middle Tennessee left victorious with a run in the seventh. Cushing walked to lead off the inning and Amaya Harris stepped in to pinch run. Claire Smith reached on an error that sent Harris to third, and a sacrifice fly from Lani Rodriguez ended the game.
Corrina Dodd got the start for Middle Tennessee, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in five innings. She struck out one. Amber Baldwin closed the game, allowing one hit and one walk in two innings.
WKU will have a quick turnaround with a midweek nonconference game at Belmont on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Middle Tennessee will travel to Boca Raton, Fla., for a four-game series at Florida Atlantic next weekend.