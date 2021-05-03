Western Kentucky redshirt senior Paige Carter earned Conference USA Hitter of the Week honors after a standout weekend at the plate and in the field, the league announced Monday.
Carter is the third Hilltopper this season to be honored with the award, joining Kennedy Sullivan and Taylor Sanders.
Carter posted a .474 batting average, .522 on-base percentage and 1.105 slugging rate across the Tops' 4-1 week against Tennessee Tech and at FIU.
The Crown Point, Ind., native batted leadoff for WKU and racked up a 9-for-19 showing at the plate to go along with three walks and a sac fly. She registered six doubles – including two games with two – and two home runs along with eight RBI. In her two-home run game at FIU – the second multi-homer game of her career – she drove in four runs and added a sac fly as well. She finished with 21 total bases as eight of her nine knocks were extra-base hits.
Carter posted two multi-RBI games and three multi-hit efforts across the week as she drew five starts in right field. From the field, she tallied five putouts and an assist to save a run at the plate against FIU.