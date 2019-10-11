Western Kentucky soccer got its four-match road streak off to a positive start Thursday with a 1-0 win at Texas-El Paso. Ansley Cate got the game-winner for the Lady Toppers.
WKU is 7-4-1 overall and 3-2 in Conference USA play, putting them in a four-way tie for third place in league standings with nine points.
“We challenged the team to bring more to the game in the second half, and they answered the challenge,” WKU head coach Jason Neidell said in a news release. "We played a brilliant second half, and I’m so proud of our kids.”
The match was scoreless at the half, but the Miners (7-4-3, 2-2-1 C-USA) had 10 shots compared to WKU’s five. But in the second half, Cate put the Lady Toppers ahead in the 51st minute. Chandler Backes found Cate in the box and Cate headed it past the Miner keeper. WKU ended the second half outshooting UTEP, 14-4.
It was Cate’s fourth goal of the season and her second game-winner of the year. The freshman previously got the winner in WKU’s win against Belmont. Backes got her second assist of the season on the play.
The Miners had a four-match home streak prior to WKU’s win Thursday and the Lady Toppers handed UTEP its only second loss at home this season.
Anne-Marie Ulliac turned in an impressive performance, earning her fifth clean sheet of the season with seven saves on the night. She is the league’s second-leading shutout earner and WKU’s six total shutouts is also the second most for a team in C-USA.
With the win, WKU clinched its 199th victory in program history while simultaneously claiming Neidell’s 199th win as head coach. The Lady Toppers will be looking for win No. 200 when WKU travels to Miami to take on Florida International at noon CDT Sunday.
