The Cayman Islands Classic, which Western Kentucky's men's basketball team was originally scheduled to play in this season, has officially been canceled, tournament organizers announced Wednesday.
"Unfortunately, we had to cancel the tournament because of several variables including the COVID-19 pandemic," Caymax Sports Ltd CEO Joe Wright said in a news release. "We are disappointed because we had an incredible lineup and we were excited to watch these talented teams compete. We look forward to welcoming teams back to the Cayman Islands in 2021."
The NCAA announced Sept. 16 that the college basketball season would be pushed back to a Nov. 25 start date. The tournament was scheduled to be played Nov. 23-25 and had already been moved from John Gray Gymnasium in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, to Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla., due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WKU was scheduled to open the event Nov. 23 against Miami. Kansas State, La Salle, Ole Miss, Nevada, Northern Iowa and Oregon State were also slated to participate in the tournament.
The Hilltoppers are exploring multiple bubble-type options to open the basketball season in lieu of the Cayman Islands Classic, but no decisions have been made, a source told the Daily News on Saturday.
The Cayman Islands Classic is expected to resume Nov. 22-24, 2021, the organization said in the news release.
