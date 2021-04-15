Western Kentucky was familiar with its opponent for Thursday's Conference USA Tournament semifinal match.
The Lady Toppers faced Charlotte last Friday and knocked off the 49ers to claim the C-USA East Division regular-season title at the WKU Soccer Complex, but in the second meeting, with the season on the line, Charlotte came out on top.
The 49ers beat WKU 2-0 on Thursday in the C-USA Tournament semifinals in Houston.
"It's always hard to beat a team twice in the same year regardless of who it is or when it is, and obviously Charlotte is a quality opponent," WKU coach Jason Neidell said. "They were very stingy defensively tonight and we didn't really have much of an answer for it except to be able to shoot some shots from outside the box."
The only goal in the regular-season meeting came in the closing minute, when Katie Erwin headed a chip from Lyric Schmidt into the back of the net for the team's first title since joining C-USA ahead of the 2014 season.
It didn't take as long Thursday for the first score.
Charlotte (6-5) took the lead in the 32nd minute and held on from there. Freshman Piper Biziorek dribbled down the middle of the field, cut to her right foot and took a shot just outside of the box that bounced once past the dive of WKU (8-2-2) keeper Ashley Kobylinski.
"It was just a miscommunication," Neidell said. "The ball came between two of our players and they just kind of looked at each other and they started to go to the ball and then they both backed off – 'Is it me? Is it you?' – and then the girl on the other team didn't hesitate."
WKU had its best chance at an equalizer by halftime on the team's second corner, but Lyric Schmidt's attempt from close range clanked off the crossbar and was cleared out of harm's way, allowing Charlotte to take the one-goal advantage into the break.
The Lady Toppers had solid chances in the second half, including a header from Sydney Ernst that went high off a corner in the 57th minute and a turnaround shot from Erwin in the 63rd minute that went into the hands of Abby Stapleton, who finished with three saves.
Charlotte added a goal in the 72nd minute on a penalty kick from Michaella Arteta.
WKU was playing without Ambere Barnett, the conference Player of the Year and Midfielder of the Year, for the second straight game, after she went down early in the second half of Friday's game with an injury. Barnett was WKU's biggest offensive threat throughout the season. The Lady Toppers finished with 13 shots – three on goal – Thursday to Charlotte's six, and had a 6-1 advantage on corners taken.
The loss ended a 10-match unbeaten streak for WKU, which suffered its only regular-season defeat in the opener at North Alabama. Thursday marked the first time the program played a conference tournament semifinal match since 2013, when it was a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
WKU had only two seniors on its roster this season – Avery Jacobsen and Sophia Fondren – and both will be back for the fall with the NCAA's blanket year of an additional year of eligibility. Barnett, a junior, will be out for the fall with the injury, according to Neidell.
"I'm incredibly proud of our student athletes. They left everything they had out on the field tonight. I couldn't ask for anything more," Neidell said. "It wasn't our night. It was Charlotte's night.
"I'm just incredibly proud of our student-athletes. They've done some things that no other team has been able to do since we've been in Conference USA. They won a regular-season title for the first time since we've been in Conference USA and they won a conference tournament game, which is something we hadn't been able to do. I think they raised the bar for our program and I've got a lot of good things to say about these student-athletes and what they've done to elevate this program to a newer height within Conference USA."