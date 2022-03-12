Host Charlotte claimed a 4-2 softball victory over Western Kentucky in Conference USA action Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.
After back-to-back 4-2 decisions, Sunday's 11 a.m. CT game at the Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium will determine a series winner.
The Hilltoppers moved to 17-4 with the loss and 1-1 in C-USA play. WKU has matched the best 21-game start in program history, set by the 2004 squad. Additionally, the Hilltoppers now sit at 15-8 all-time against Charlotte.
In the series opener with Charlotte on Friday, WKU picked a win, which marked the 25th ranked win in program history. Of those 25 wins, 13 are on the ranked team's home field.
Charlotte struck in the first inning of Saturday's frigid contest, using a double to take advantage of a walk and wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead. The 49ers added two more runs in the bottom of the third with a sac fly and solo home run for a 3-0 lead.
Two innings later, the Hilltoppers got on the board in the top of the fifth. Jessica Bush delivered another pinch-hit single before moving into scoring position on a TJ Webster base hit. From there, Taylor Davis sent a triple to right field to plate both runners to pull within 3-2.
Bush would stay in and catch Katie Gardner the final two innings of her complete-game effort.
Charlotte used another sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to add an insurance run for a 4-2 margin.
Gardner took the pitching loss, moving to 3-2 on the season. The outing was her second complete-game effort of the season. The junior allowed five hits and three walks against six strikeouts.