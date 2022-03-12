FRISCO, Texas -- The UAB men's basketball team is the Conference USA Tournament champion.
The Blazers led for nearly the entirety of the 82-73 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, to claim the title.
C-USA Player of the Year Jordan "Jelly" Walker had 27 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Blazers in the win, and was crowned tournament MVP. He also had a 40-point performance in a triple-overtime thriller against Middle Tennessee in the semifinals.
Michael Ertel added 15 points for UAB, while KJ Buffen had 13 points and six rebounds and Franklin native Tavin Lovan had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Blazers led for all but 56 seconds in the title game, and never trailed after Quan Jackson -- who was named to the all-tournament team along with Ertel -- hit two free throws with 16:14 to play in the first half. UAB pushed its lead to as much as 19 with a 14-0 run late in the half.
Louisiana Tech made it a one-possession game at 73-70 with an and-one from Kenneth Lofton Jr. with just over two minutes left, but UAB pushed its lead back out and eventually closed out the 82-73 victory.
Lofton had 23 points and nine rebounds, and was named to the all-tournament team. Cobe Williams added 19 points and Amorie Archibald had 12 for Louisiana Tech, which beat Marshall in a second-round game, Western Kentucky in a semifinal game and North Texas in the semifinals to reach the title game.
CHARLOTTE 68, LOUISIANA TECH 63
Octavia Jett-Wilson showed why she was the Conference USA Player of the Year in the second half of Saturday's women's C-USA Tournament championship game.
Jett-Wilson scored 26 of her game-high 31 points over the final two quarters to lead Charlotte to the league title with a 68-63 victory over Louisiana Tech at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
The Lady Techsters controlled the game in the first half, holding a 12-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 28-19 advantage heading into halftime.
Jett-Wilson took over from there on the way to MVP honors. She scored six of Charlotte's final eight points of the third quarter, giving her team its first lead with 1:22 to play in the frame before Keiunna Walker tied things back up heading into the fourth.
An and-one from Jada McMillian gave the 49ers the lead to start the fourth, and Charlotte never trailed from there in the 68-63 victory. Jett-Wilson had 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter and finished the tournament averaging 25 points across three games. She made 30-of-31 free throws in the tournament, including her first 28. McMillian added double-digit scoring for the 49ers with 18 points.
Walker led Louisiana Tech with 23 points, Anna Larr Roberson had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Salma Bates added 10 points.