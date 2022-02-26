Western Kentucky's baseball team dropped its series opener to Central Michigan, 6-4, on Friday afternoon at Nick Denes Field.
After the Hilltoppers came back from a 4-1 deficit to tie things up at four apiece through seven innings, the Chippewas answered with runs in the eighth and ninth frames to earn the 6-4 win.
"Well, I think we didn't play one of our cleanest games," WKU coach John Pawlowski said in a news release. "We mishandled the ball and you give a good team – and Central Michigan's a very good team – you give them more than three outs an inning, it makes it tough. They took advantage of a couple of our mistakes today and we just weren't able to overcome some of that today."
Jake Kates started things off on the mound for WKU, striking out nine batters while allowing four runs (one earned) in 3.2 innings of work. The Hilltoppers utilized three pitchers from there in Aristotle Peter, Mason Vinyard and Bill Duby, with the trio combining to allow five hits and two runs while recording eight strikeouts in 5.1 frames.
Offensively, WKU tallied eight hits and three walks, with two players producing multi-hit performances. Ty Batusich led the way, going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Matthew Meyer added a 2-for-2 outing to go along with a walk and two RBIs.
The Hilltoppers continued their series against Central Michigan with a seven-inning doubleheader Saturday at Nick Denes Field.