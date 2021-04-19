Western Kentucky senior captain Megan Clarke put on a show Monday in the opening round of the Conference USA Women’s Golf Championships at the par-72, 6,267-yard Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club, firing a 7-under 65 in the opening round to lead the Lady Toppers to the top of the leaderboard.
WKU’s team score of 6-under 282 is the third lowest 18-hole score in program history, and best-ever in a conference tournament. After the first round, the Lady Toppers were leading by five strokes as a team.
Clarke tied the 18-hole program record, just set by Mary Joiner a few weeks ago at the same course. During that event, the course was set up as par 71, so Clarke’s round on Monday is the lowest in relation to par in program history. She also tied the C-USA Championship record of 7-under 65, shot by individual champion Megan MacLaren of FIU in the final round of the 2015 event.
It is the lowest round ever by a Lady Topper in a conference tournament. Clarke played bogey-free golf, carding seven birdies and 11 pars on the day.
Shooting the second round under par for WKU was sophomore Sarah Arnold. In her first-ever C-USA Championships appearance, she shot 1-under 71 to tie for fifth through the first round. She is just two shots back from the top three.
The most experienced Lady Topper, Joiner, shot an even-par 72 to aid in WKU’s scoring. She started and ended her round with birdies, recording them on her first three holes and two of her last four holes.
Rounding out the scoring for WKU was freshman Rachel Rich. Through one round, Rich is tied for 19th at 2-over 74. Redshirt senior Teri Doss finished with a 7-over 79.
With inclement weather expected Tuesday, a partial round was played Monday afternoon and is expected to conclude Tuesday. The current plan is to finish the round with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. CT. The third and final round is still slated for a two-tee, tee-time start on Wednesday morning.