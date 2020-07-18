Western Kentucky lost a commitment to its men's basketball program Friday.
Keshawn Murphy, a 6-foot-10 power forward from the Class of 2021 that's rated the 88th-best prospect in the 2021 ESPN 100, announced his decision to reopen his recruitment via Twitter.
"I want to thank WKU staff for recruiting me," Murphy said in the post. "But with everything going on in the world I’d like to announce I’ll be de-committing from WKU and officially re-opening my recruitment. Respect my decision."
The rising senior at Ramsey High School in Birmingham, Ala., committed to WKU on April 10, after tweeting he received a scholarship offer from the Hilltoppers earlier that week.
Murphy has other reported offers from Auburn, Mississippi State, Troy and UAB.
Murphy had joined in-state guard Zion Harmon, who is ranked as the 19th-best prospect in the Class of '21 by ESPN, as WKU's commitments in the class.
