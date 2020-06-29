The Western Kentucky football team added a commitment from the Class of 2021 on Monday.
Anthony Giansante, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman out of Norwin High School in North Huntingdon, Pa., announced his commitment Monday via Twitter.
"I am humbled and blessed by the D1 football and world-class educational opportunities I was offered, and greatly appreciate the coaches who believed in me," Giansante wrote. "After much discussion with my parents and prayer for God's guidance, I announce my football and academic commitment to Western Kentucky University!"
Giansante credited the early dedication in recruitment from offensive line coach Mike Goff and the program built under Tyson Helton, who is entering his second season as the program's head coach, to his decision. WKU went 9-4 in a turnaround 2019 season that was capped off by a victory in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, after winning just three games the season prior. Helton was named the 2019 Conference USA Coach of the Year.
The offensive guard held 10 Division I offers, according to a story from Bill Beckner of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, including offers from Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn, Fordham and Brown. WKU was the only FBS offer Giansante had, according to Beckner.
"Special THANK YOUs to WKU Coach Mike Goff for his early confidence in my ability to contribute to the WKU O Line; WKU Head Coach Tyson Helton for creating a program I want to be part of; my Norwin coaches, teammates, and fieldhouse family for helping me achieve this goal; o-line mentor Tony Delazio for sharing his time and knowledge to make me a better player; and my parents and brother who love and support me 110%," Giansante wrote. "I am ready to focus on my senior season as a Norwin Knight, and look forward to the future as a WKU Hilltopper!!!"
WKU received its first commitment from the Class of '21 in May from Chance McDonald, a quarterback from Steilacoom, Wash. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback was a two-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star recruit according to 247sports.
WKU is scheduled to host UT Chattanooga on Sept. 3 to open the 2020 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.