Western Kentucky men’s golf co-captains Tom Bevington and Christian Tooley led the squad in the first round of the Intercollegiate at The Grove on Monday afternoon in College Grove, Tenn.
Redshirt senior Bevington and graduate senior Tooley each carded 3-over 75s on the day to tie for 45th on the individual leaderboard. Tooley finished his round with two birdies in his last five holes, while Bevington collected nine pars throughout the day.
Fellow co-captain Caleb O’Toole shot 4-over 76 on Monday to tie for 54th. The senior recorded an eagle on the second hole of his back nine.
In his Hilltopper debut, freshman Connery Meyer also shot 4-over 76 to tie O’Toole. His first round for the Tops consisted of four birdies and seven pars, including two birdies on his front nine.
In the unique tournament format, WKU brought a six-man lineup to the par-72, 7,368-yard Grove Club, with four scores counting each day. Senior Chase Landrum shot 7-over 79 to end the day at 72nd, while sophomore Luke Fuller shot 8-over 80.
WKU sits in 13th after the first day of competition, shooting 14-over 302. The Hilltoppers are scheduled to tee off No. 10 on Tuesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.