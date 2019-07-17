FRISCO, Texas – It’s where the reigning champion resides. It also hosts the league favorite and the predicted player of the year.
All eyes are gunning for the Conference USA West Division.
It’s anyone’s league as far as coaches are concerned, even if North Texas coach Seth Littrell and Mean Green quarterback Mason Fine were the most popular men in the room at the first session of C-USA Media Days.
Sure, UAB lost 30 seniors from last year’s conference championship team, but there’s 17 of them in 2019 hoping to keep leading a resurgent – no, established – program. Southern Mississippi returns the nation’s best completion rate quarterback and coach Skip Holtz always has Louisiana Tech in the mix.
A true favorite out of the West? Hardly.
“You just start thinking about it and the whole division is strong,” UAB coach Bill Clark said. “We’re picked fourth this year and all those guys above us are good programs. I think our side is really, really tough.”
North Texas is the favorite to win the West Division with the conference releasing the C-USA Preseason Media Poll on Tuesday. The Mean Green received 20 first-place votes, making them an overwhelming favorite over the predicted second-place team Southern Miss, which received four first-place votes.
Louisiana Tech is projected to place third, while the Blazers earned two first-place tallies and are slated fourth.
Marshall is the favorite to win the East Division with 14 first-place votes ahead of FIU in second with nine votes. The East Division coaches and players – which includes Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton, wide receiver Lucky Jackson and defensive back Devon Key – will meet with media Wednesday at The Star.
“There’s parity in the entire conference,” USM coach Jay Hopson said. “You could go West to East. I think the coaches know there’s parity in the league. In Conference USA you have to be ready every Saturday. If you don’t, you’ll wind up on the short end of the stick.”
Littrell’s Mean Green lost three regular-season games by a combined 13 points. He returns for his fourth season with a 23-17 record having signed a new contract after an offseason with his name rumored around various openings among Power 5 programs.
Littrell will have the C-USA Preseason Player of the Year at quarterback in Fine, who threw for 3,793 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. Fine will also have a 1,000-yard receiver at his disposal in Rico Bassey.
This is the second straight season North Texas has been picked to win the West Division.
“There’s no doubt it’s wide open,” Littrell said. “We all have targets on our back and had targets on our back last year. Year one or year two maybe we could sneak up on somebody and play well. Nobody is going to overlook us now. I take that as a complement but at the same time, we’re not going to be able to overlook anybody.
“We can line up against any opponent in our league and win, but we can also get embarrassed very easily.”
Hopson knows too well the competitiveness of the league.
Four of the seven teams in the West Division reached the six-win threshold for bowl eligibility. Three teams in East Division were eligible with at least eight wins, giving the league seven candidates to fill its six bowl tie-ins.
Southern Miss having exactly six wins made them the team left out in that grouping. Hopson returns 18 total starters, nine on offense that includes quarterback Jack Abraham, who led the nation last year with a 73 percent completion rate. Hopson said he’ll keep that quarterback job a competition between Abraham and sophomore Tate Whatley.
Hopson pointed to 2017 when the league had 10 bowl eligible teams as proof of the parity. His 6-5 team last season lost three games by a field goal or less.
“What you understand is we’ll produce more winning teams than bowl tie-ins,” Hopson said. “It’s a competitive league. We have to make sure week in and week out we’re ready to compete. … We lost a couple of close games last year. We have to find a way to win those games.”
Holtz returns his Bulldogs starting quarterback in J’Mar Smith, who connected with returning receiver Adrian Hardy for 1,145 yards and six touchdowns. Louisiana Tech finished 8-5 and won the Hawaii Bowl and has finished at least third in the West Division standings in four of the last five seasons.
UAB is riding the momentum of a conference championship and a Boca Raton Bowl victory. The Blazers went 7-1 in league play and earned a school-record 11 wins under Clark, who won the Football Writers Association of America Coach of the Year award for leading the program to a title two years after the program was shut down from 2014-15.
The ride from nonexistent program to league champions and new facilities in the works has been a wild one, Clark said, but it means every other team is also circling up on the Blazers.
“I think we’re all kind of right there together, which says a lot about the conference,” Clark said. “I think it’s what you want. It’s hard to have a truly dominant team when everybody’s not that far apart.”
