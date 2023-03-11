The coaching search is on at Western Kentucky.
With head coach Rick Stansbury's resignation announcement Saturday following seven seasons of leading the program, WKU is on the hunt for a new head coach for the first time since 2016.
Current Western Kentucky director of athletics Todd Stewart spearheaded that search that netted Stansbury, an accomplished former head coach at Mississippi State known for his tenacious ability to recruit.
Stansbury's tenure was marked by that ability to draw first-rate talent -- including the program's then highest-rated recruit in four-star small forward Josh Anderson as well as Kentucky Mr. Basketball Taveion Hollingsworth among his first recruiting class, eventual standout power forward Charles Bassey -- who went on to become an NBA second-round draft pick and currently plays for the San Antonio Spurs.
With a slew of wins over Power-5 programs, Stansbury elevated the WKU program during his seven-year run. The Tops mostly competed for Conference USA championships, save for the beginning and the end of his tenure.
All in all, Stansbury proved a successful hire -- save one glaring flaw. WKU never reached the NCAA tournament with Stansbury coaching the team despite reaching the C-USA tournament championship three straight seasons -- with that run interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted the cancellation of the tournament in 2020.
But after being picked to finish second in the C-USA preseason coaches' poll and instead finishing eighth despite returning four starters from the previous season, Stansbury stepped aside Saturday. His health issues may well have contributed to both the difficult season and his decision to step down -- Stansbury missed the first nine conference games this season with an undisclosed health issue.
Stewart said WKU is looking for a coach who can break through that NCAA tournament barrier while maintaining and even building on what Stansbury accomplished in his seven years.
"There's a lot of factors that are important," Stewart said. "In no particular order, we need somebody who can recruit, somebody who's good with player development, somebody who emphasizes academics, somebody who's good in the community and obviously somebody who wins. I mean, this is a competitive business and it's about winning. Throughout our athletic program, we always have the motto if we're keeping score, our goal is to win.
"So it needs to be somebody who is a winner. And certainly the NCAA tournament drought. That's a big frustration for everybody. It's the most important thing and it's been too long for this program since we've last been to one. It's not easy. A lot of good programs get left out each year."
In many ways, whoever becomes the next head coach at WKU will likely inherit a better situation than his predecessor. When Stansbury arrived in March 2016, the program was in a state of chaos following the sudden resignation of Ray Harper a day after three of his players -- guards Frederick Edmond, Marlon Hunter and Chris McNeal -- were suspended indefinitely following a university disciplinary board meeting.
All three of those players left, leaving Stansbury with no scholarship guards on the roster when he arrived later that month. Stansbury patched the roster as best he could with a trio of graduate senior transfer guards in Que Johnson, Junior Lomomba and Pancake Thomas, and the Tops managed a 15-17 record that first year. The following season, the program took off with the arrival of Anderson and Hollingsworth, plus more shrewd transfer additions.
Harper had his own mess to clean up when he took over the program midway through the 2011-12 season when Ken McDonald was dismissed a day after a bizarre 72-70 overtime loss to Louisiana-Lafayette, a game in which the Ragin' Cajuns had six players on the floor for the game-winning basket.
Harper shed the interim tag during that season and led the Hilltoppers to an 11-8 record -- 7-1 when he was named full-time coach -- and a Sun Belt Conference tournament championship. With that came the first of two straight NCAA tournament appearances -- the last time WKU has made that field.
Compared to that, the potential roster turnover following a coaching change seems less daunting. WKU's leading scorer Dayvion McKnight will be entering his senior season, while the nation's leading shot blocker 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp also retains eligibility, along with starting guard-forward Dontaie Allen and key reserves Khristian Lander, Tyrone Marshall Jr. and Fallou Diagne.
Stewart is hopeful the current team waits to see who the next WKU coach will be before making a decision about their college future.
Stewart said the search will begin immediately, with the expectation that a new coach could be in place in a matter of days, not weeks.
"In terms of our program, I think there's a lot to sell," Stewart said. "I mean, there's a lot of stats about WKU basketball -- my favorite one is of all the programs in the country, there's only two that have won more conference championships than Western Kentucky and that's Kansas and Kentucky. So you've got a history of winning here.
"You come here, you can win. I think our facilities are outstanding. Diddle Arena is a great place for basketball. It's the perfect size, it's an awesome home environment. The facilities with men's basketball, in terms of our locker room, our practice gym -- men's basketball has our own practice gym -- those are excellent. And we've continued to invest in our athletes, but in particular over the last couple of years in a lot of notable areas, from academic advising to sports medicine, mental health, strength and conditioning, nutrition, career development and NIL. We've invested in all those areas. So I think the foundation is in place."
Breaking through to the NCAA tournament is the immediate goal, but only part of it.
"Our bar is always going to be high -- we want to aim high," Stewart said. "We don't just want to make the tournament. We want to make it and win. So we'll hire the next leader of our program. We'll roll up our sleeves, get in the gym and get to work."