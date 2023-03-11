MTSU vs WKU
Buy Now

Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight (left) and redshirt junior forward/guard Dontaie Allen celebrate after a made basket during WKUs 93-89 win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena.

 Caleb Lowndes/caleb.lowndes@bgdailynews.com

The coaching search is on at Western Kentucky.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.