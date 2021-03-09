When the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team takes the court Thursday for its first game of the 2021 Conference USA Tournament, it will be one day shy of the anniversary of the day when the college basketball world came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lady Toppers are scheduled to open the women’s tournament two days before that at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, but both have completed an adjusted regular season after months of uncertainty leading up to the start of the 2020-21 season.
“Down the line, when it’s all said and done, what will stick out to me will be just the collective efforts of everybody, just how proud and impressed I am with literally everybody associated with WKU athletics who rolled up their sleeves and bought into what had to happen to make this year happen, starting with our athletes,” WKU director of athletics Todd Stewart said. “ ... Literally everybody’s played a role and a part in this and they should feel very proud of that, and it’s what’s enabled us to make 2021 at least somewhat normal.”
The announcement that the 2020 tournament was canceled came as teams were warming up for quarterfinal matchups. It was just hours from when the Lady Toppers were set to tip off their first game against Charlotte, and the Hilltoppers were scheduled to begin that evening against UAB with hopes of making a run and claiming a tournament title after having the regular-season championship narrowly slip through their grasp with a loss at North Texas.
The year since has brought drastic changes, but after some doubt to whether a basketball season would be feasible, the postseason has arrived.
With the unknowns that were to follow, Stewart thinks of the “Let’s Make A Deal” television game show when looking back at addressing the media next to a fireplace in the lobby of the Omni Hotel at The Star that connects to Ford Center shortly after the announcement the tournament would not be played.
“You mention that fireside chat – I think a year ago when everything ended so abruptly that we would have been able to play a season and the way that we’ve played this year, basically get to the end of it and on senior day we’re going to be hosting a game to win the conference championship – I would have taken that,” Stewart said. “I think everybody at that time, there was so much uncertainty, that I think we would have embraced this the way we’ve been able to have it.
“All that being said, it’s just required a very different way of doing things for everybody, and I really can’t give our players enough credit for what they’ve had to do because they’ve had to completely go about things differently – they’ve had to not be college students in terms of the social distancing, wearing masks and just all the protocols you have to go through just to give yourself a chance to play.”
The season has allowed for some unique opportunities, and has robbed programs of others.
The Hilltoppers were able to add late games against quality opponents to the schedule that normally would not have been there. WKU went to Sioux Falls, S.D., for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic and faced Northern Iowa, Memphis and West Virginia on less than a week’s notice. It also added road games against highly-ranked Alabama and Houston on short notice.
It presented challenges, too, that men’s coach Rick Stansbury and women’s coach Greg Collins didn’t know would be in place when they spoke about the abrupt ending to the 2019-20 season at the team’s hotel in Plano, Texas.
Arenas were at limited capacity – or, in some cases, fans were not permitted at all – and changes came to the C-USA schedules to feature back-to-back games on back-to-back nights against the same opponent.
“Probably back then in the hotel, we didn’t expect we’d still be wearing masks at press conferences and no fans being allowed in the arenas – that’s something we didn’t anticipate at all,” Stansbury said. “You know what Diddle Arena would have been this year with this team. The fans lost out, too.
“ ... What this year did, it leveled the playing field a little bit, if you know what I mean by that. The best teams were no longer the best team. The back-to-back games leveled the playing field. Not having a home-court advantage leveled the playing field. We had to overcome all that, too, and we were the hunted. ... Give our players all the credit. They found ways to hang together, they found ways to make the plays in most games that we had to make.”
The Hilltoppers returned the bulk of their roster from last season, and it helped lead to the team’s first regular-season conference championship since 2009. The women’s team faced the opposite, but has continued to try to adjust throughout the winter.
The Lady Toppers were 22-7 and the No. 3 seed for the 2020 tournament, and had a shot at an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament if they weren’t an automatic qualifier. Instead, there was no shot, and the team graduated four players in Dee Givens, Whitney Creech, Alexis Brewer and Sandra Skinner.
Guard Sherry Porter elected not to play this season amid the pandemic, and star forward Raneem Elgedawy was a late arrival from Egypt. The Lady Toppers had seven players make their collegiate debuts in the 2020-21 season-opening 40-point loss at Tennessee, and ended the regular season 7-15 overall and 6-10 in conference play.
The league changed to an East and West Division this season, and another late change allowed all 14 teams the opportunity to compete for the tournament title, instead of the last-place team in each division missing out. WKU finished the regular season at the bottom of C-USA’s East Division, but will now open the tournament Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Old Dominion.
“The timing for us as a program couldn’t have been worse,” Collins said. “To graduate as much as we graduated – and you can see across the country teams that returned experience were in a lot better spot than teams that didn’t return experience – and we had a lot that we graduated like some other teams around the country in men’s and women’s basketball and other sports, but one thing I’ve liked with this group that we have is they’ve continued to work hard from day one, staying focused on doing whatever we can do, not worried about what we can’t do, but focusing on what we can do, and they’ve continued to show those signs of improvement throughout the season.
“It’s a whole different team that’s heading to Frisco for this conference tournament than started this season in Knoxville against Tennessee, and that’s the part that I’m proud of. You can’t control the circumstances, but you can control your reaction to those circumstances, and that’s the part I’m really pleased with with every young lady and everybody in this program that’s continued to just stay focused on what we can do and doing the best that we can.”
