Ally Collett has entered the transfer portal following her freshman year at Western Kentucky, the school confirmed to the Daily News on Monday.
The 5-foot-7 guard from London, Ky., appeared in all 23 of the team's games in the 7-16 2020-21 season and started nine times. She averaged 8.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per game.
Collett started strong, scoring 16 points in her debut at Tennessee on Nov. 28 – the highest point total by a WKU freshman in their debut since 2009 – and earned Conference USA Freshman of the Week honors following the performance. She had 10 double-digit point games and was the Lady Toppers' best free-throw shooter at 76.4%. Collett scored a career-high 18 points against Charlotte on Jan. 29, going 4-for-5 from 3-point range.
Collett came to WKU after a standout career at South Laurel, where she helped lead the Lady Cardinals to a Region 13 title her senior year and a first-round Sweet Sixteen victory over Sacred Heart in the last game before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky in her class according to Pure Prospects and Exposure 2.0. She is South Laurel's all-time leading scorer with over 2,600 points and also had over 1,000 career assists.
She becomes the latest from last season's freshman class to enter the transfer portal. Also leaving the program were guard Jenna Kallenberg and Megan Landsiedel after freshman seasons with WKU, and Myriah Haywood is also no longer with the program following her redshirt sophomore season. Fatou Pouye, who potentially could have returned with the NCAA’s blanket waiver for an additional year of eligibility, is also no longer with the team.
WKU announced in April the signing of Alexis Mead, the fifth member of this year's signing class. WKU has also signed Mace Blevins, Jaylin Foster, Mya Meredith and Jenna Walker. The Lady Toppers are expected to return All-Conference USA First Teamer Raneem Elgedawy, C-USA Co-Freshman of the Year Hope Sivori, All-Defensive Team member Meral Abdelgawad and rising sophomores Selma Kulo, Tori Hunter and Jordan Smith.