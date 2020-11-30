With one collegiate game under her belt, Western Kentucky women's basketball freshman Ally Collett has already started collecting recognition. Collett was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.
In her first game as a Lady Topper, Collett faced the challenge of playing national powerhouse Tennessee in Knoxville. She rose to the occasion, scoring a team-high 16 points on 4 of 7 shooting, including three 3-pointers and a perfect day from the free-throw line (5 of 5).
Her 16 points is the highest point total for a WKU freshman in her debut since Courtney Clifton scored 22 points on Nov. 14, 2009.
Collett also had three rebounds, two steals and an assist against the Lady Volunteers.
Collett and the Lady Toppers are scheduled to host Ball State for the 2020-21 home opener Saturday at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.