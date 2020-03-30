The Western Kentucky women's basketball team knew it had plenty of offense coming back for the 2019-20 season, with 86 percent of its scoring returning – a group that included the top five scorers from the season before.
The focus entering the season that ended with a 22-7 overall record and a 14-4 mark in C-USA was on defense and rebounding.
Greg Collins, who recently concluded his second season as the program's head coach, says those are two areas the team needs to continue to develop in, while it will also look to find solutions to "unanswered questions" caused by the departure of seniors Dee Givens, Whitney Creech, Alexis Brewer and Sandra Skinner.
"We'll have some questions on the offensive end, definitely," Collins said Thursday in a phone interview with the Daily News. "Our three senior guards – Whitney Creech, Dee Givens and Alexis Brewer – accounted for 49.8 percent of our offense. Just like when Tashia (Brown) and Ivy (Brown) graduated, that was 50 percent of our offense. ... They also accounted for 28 percent of our rebounding, 60 percent of our assists and 50 percent of our steals."
When Ivy and Tashia Brown graduated in 2018, WKU lost 52 percent of its offensive production. The Lady Toppers will be in a similar situation without the team's second, third and fifth leading scorers next year in Givens (16.2 points per game), Creech (13.7) and Brewer (7.0).
WKU does bring back leading scorer and rebounder Raneem Elgedawy for her senior season. She earned First Team All-Conference USA honors as a junior after averaging 17.6 points and 11 rebounds per game. Her scoring average was third-best in C-USA and her rebounding average was second-best. The Lady Toppers will also return fourth-leading scorer Meral Abdelgawad, who averaged 8.3 points per game as a sophomore last year.
After the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those two returned home to Egypt, according to Collins. The school shutdowns have left players everywhere trying to find ways to stay in shape, including those returning to WKU next season.
"Right now, they're at home doing their home workouts with whatever they have access to. I've talked to our strength coach, coach Hong (Tran), and she said they're doing everything from pushups on the couch to lifting weights with jugs of water or soup cans, so whatever they have access to to try to stay in shape," Collins said.
Current conditions across the world have left everybody wondering when organized sports will return, but Collins is hopeful to continue individual development with his players.
Elgedawy had increased her point production from nine points per game as a freshman, to 15.4 as a sophomore and to 17.6 this winter. She also made the jump from 7.7 rebounds per game to 11 per game this season. But perhaps the biggest difference came in her improved ability to spread the floor. The 6-foot-4 forward attempted only eight 3-pointers in her first two seasons at WKU – all as a sophomore – and made one. This season, she went 13-for-49 (26.5 percent).
Abdelgawad's progress isn't as apparent on the stat sheet – she went from 8.1 points per game to 8.3, 2.3 rebounds per game to 3.7 and her shooting percentages went down – but Collins says she's "improved significantly," especially on the defensive end, where he says her effort was "more purposeful."
Sherry Porter was a regular in the starting lineup until an MCL injury in a Feb. 1 win over FIU, and is another player Collins has high expectations for next season. Porter went from 5.3 points per game last year as a sophomore to 8.3 per game as a junior this season. The guard improved her field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free-throw percentage from her sophomore season, and was the "ball hawk" on WKU's defense when healthy.
Junior JUCO transfer Fatou Pouye and redshirt freshman Myriah Haywood also saw 13.3 and 13 minutes per game off the bench, respectively, and will likely be asked to step into a larger role, as will freshman guards De'Myla Brown and Hya Haywood, who saw limited action.
Collins is hopeful Blee Glover, a Glasgow graduate and transfer from Campbellsville who spent two seasons at Ole Miss, will be cleared to play.
Current freshman Tori Hunter and incoming freshman Selma Kulo will likely learn behind Elgedawy and the team's other forwards. The 2020 signing class also includes guards Ally Collett and Jenna Kallenberg, who are expected to come in and compete.
"No. 1, they're high-character, great young ladies and good students with good basketball IQ and good skill level," Collins said. "They'll bring great work ethic, they'll bring great passion to practice and to the floor and I expect them to want to come in and compete for minutes just like everybody else."
Mercy Academy senior Hope Sivori verbally committed March 9 and Collins says he's hopeful he'll have a few more sign beyond Kulo, Kallenberg and Collett, but said NCAA regulations have halted the process at this point.
While there are questions about the offense, there's no question Collins wants to see continued improvements on defense heading into next season, especially guarding the ball. WKU had the third-worst scoring defense in C-USA last year, allowing 66.5 points per game. The Lady Toppers allowed opponents to shoot 43.5 percent from the field and 33.8 from 3-point range – both worst in the league. WKU's 10.2 steals per game and plus 4.3 turnover margin did top the league, however.
The Lady Toppers improved its rebounding margin from minus 2.7 in 2018-19 to plus 3.9 this season.
"We didn't lose a game when we outrebounded our opponents, so that's a very telling statistic," Collins said. "If we can continue to improve in our ability to limit teams to one shot and not give up multiple opportunities on the defensive end, then that gives us a way better chance for continuing to win big ballgames."
It's a good sign with Elgedawy returning, but there are still several areas for WKU to improve, and room for plenty of players to step up heading into the 2020-21 season.
"There's a lot of opportunities for young ladies to step in as well as the freshmen coming in," Collins said. "There's some opportunities for them to be impactful."
