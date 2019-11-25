Western Kentucky's returning core of players -- Dee Givens, Whitney Creech, Sherry Porter, Raneem Elgedawy and Meral Abdelgawad -- were expected to step up to improve on weaknesses from the 2018-19 campaign in the early going this season and, for the most part, they have.
But several newcomers have been making their mark in the program's 4-1 start, and second-year head coach Greg Collins is pleased with the progress he's seen early on.
"I'm real happy with where we are as far as our learning process and our growing," he said after Sunday's 77-58 victory against Little Rock at E.A. Diddle Arena. "I think you saw tonight Fatou (Pouye) and Myriah (Haywood) are both playing better, so they're learning. That's what you want to do. You want to keep your team growing and improving as the season goes on."
Pouye had her best showing this season in Sunday's game. The junior transfer from NJCAA-level South Georgia Tech had 13 points and seven rebounds in nearly 20 minutes off the bench. She was 5 of 7 from the field and made the only 3-pointer she attempted Sunday.
"It's not easy to come off the bench because, first of all, you're going to be cold and you're not ready and all of that, but as a player you just have to be prepared for everything," Pouye said following Sunday's performance. "We have the support from our coaches and our teammates that always say, 'Be ready, because everybody has to do something to help the team.' I think we do really well pushing each other and helping each other to get where we are right now."
Pouye, Haywood and Sandra Skinner have been the first three off the bench for the majority of the season -- Skinner started the opener at Louisville in place of Givens -- and have averaged 13, 17.2 and 15 minutes per game, respectively. The three have been key pieces in WKU's second-half success, specifically in the last two games.
WKU outscored Mercer, Belmont, Central Michigan and Little Rock a combined 178-103 in the second half. WKU's bench outscored Central Michigan 22-14, including an 18-7 advantage in the second half, and outscored Little Rock's bench 17-8, with a 15-6 differential in the second half.
All seven of Pouye's rebounds Sunday came in the second half, as did 11 of her 13 points. Skinner had just four points and one rebound in just more than 16 minutes of action against the Trojans, but was coming off of her best performance of the season the week before. The redshirt senior transfer from Virginia Commonwealth had eight points and six rebounds -- all offensive -- in a 93-58 win over Central Michigan. Skinner's five rebounds per game are third-most on the team.
"They're good players. There are a lot of programs where they could start," Collins said following the Nov. 17 win over the Chippewas. "Sandra is an experienced player, she's already working on her master's degree -- as all of our seniors are -- so she's a strong player in there. She brings a real different kind of presence in the post compared to Raneem. Raneem is a real skilled player. Sandra is a very powerful player in there.
"I tell Sandra all the time, 'I don't care if you miss three shots. Just go get four rebounds.' She's in there fighting for those boards and that really changes (things)."
Haywood, a redshirt freshman, has seen the most time off the bench and is averaging 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds to go along with nine steals, which is tied with Creech for second-most on the team behind Givens' 12.
"Myriah is certainly one of the most athletic players in our conference and she's still learning how to play this game in a new spot," Collins said following the Central Michigan game. "In high school, she was a post player. We're kind of floating her in between a post and a guard spot, so she's still learning, but defensively she brings a great awareness on the court and she can just go make some plays. You may think you're open, then all of a sudden she takes that away."
WKU will take its four-game winning streak to Moraga, Calif., later this week to face Tulsa and Saint Mary's in the Saint Mary's Thanksgiving Classic. The Lady Toppers are scheduled to play Tulsa on Friday at 2 p.m. and Saint Mary's on Saturday at 4 p.m., before returning home to face Oklahoma on Dec. 4.
