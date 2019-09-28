The process has been a little different for Greg Collins entering his second year as the head coach of Western Kentucky's women’s basketball team.
Last year, the team was tasked with trying to replace Ivy Brown and Tashia Brown, who made up for 52 percent of the team’s scoring and 40 percent of its rebounding, from a team that went 24-9 and sat atop Conference USA.
This year, Collins returns a solid core and has been impressed with the work they’ve put in throughout the summer and the first week of practice.
“Last year we were trying to replace 50 percent of our scoring and a lot of our rebounding, so we had a different, at least initial, goal heading into the practice,” Collins said following the team’s three-hour open practice at E.A. Diddle Arena. “Now we’re doing a little bit more building, trying to make sure we know who’s going to get the shots, where they’re going to come from and making sure we’re just really working on our team concept.”
The Lady Toppers return the top five scorers from a season ago with Dee Givens (17.6 points per game), Raneem Elgedawy (15.4), Alexis Brewer (11.4), Meral Abdelgawad (8.1) and Whitney Creech (6.1). Collins says he’s seen Givens in the gym every day and the same with Creech, when she wasn’t home, and Elgedawy and Abdelgawad played on the Egyptian national team. He said he’s still waiting on Brewer to get healthy.
Last year’s team finished with a 20-15 overall record and an 11-5 mark in conference play. It was the seventh straight season the program won at least 20 games. Only 17 other Division I program have a current streak of at least seven 20-win seasons. The Lady Toppers lost to Rice in the conference semifinals and finished the season at Ohio University’s Convocation Center in the third round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament with a 68-60 loss to the Bobcats.
Depth is something Collins is hoping to add this winter. Winchester native and Virginia Commonwealth transfer Sandra Skinner is eligible after sitting out a season and Myriah Haywood redshirted last year. They have an incoming class including 5-foot-8 guard De’Myla Brown, 5-8 guard Torrion Starks and 6-4 forward Victoria Hunter.
“We were trying to add some depth that was really able to be a little more productive on the floor. We’re still working in that direction,” Collins said. “I think that there’s a learning process going on with some of the newcomers, but I think ultimately, by the end of the season, they’ll be able to help us in a pretty significant way.”
While there will be somewhat of a learning process for the incoming players, the second-year head coach has been pleased with the chemistry of his group early on, starting with the main returning core.
“A lot of credit goes to the players,” Collins said. “You’re going to play teams that have bigger players, faster players, better players and if you’re going to beat them you’ve got to be a better team. Great teams don’t just have great players – great teams have great teammates.
"That’s what we’ve worked hard on and I think we’re excited about not just the end of the season, but we’re excited about the beginning of the season and our first game against Louisville.”
Saturday’s lengthy practice was to help prepare for the endurance required in games and throughout the season. Several times Collins stopped play and emphasized the details in what his team was doing.
“That’ll be the difference,” Collins said. “Everybody plays well or plays their best when they’re rested, when they’re fresh, and not just physically. Also, you’re mentally fresh. The game never ends with everybody rested. The season doesn’t end with everybody feeling healthy and 100 percent, so we’re trying to put them in some of those situations that re-create that feeling, that sensation of having to make good decisions under pressure.”
WKU will host Kentucky Wesleyan in an exhibition game Oct. 31 and kick off the regular season at Louisville on Nov. 5. The first five games will be against teams that played in the 2019 NCAA Tournament – Mercer, Belmont, Central Michigan and Little Rock – and the Lady Toppers will also host Oklahoma in December.
“I think some of the teams we have on the schedule this year – as long as we play well – we’ve got a shot at the game,” Collins said. “But we’ve still got to play well.”
