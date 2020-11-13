Western Kentucky women’s basketball coach Greg Collins signed four student-athletes in the Class of 2021 this week. The signees include Mace Blevins, Jaylin Foster, Mya Meredith and Jenna Walker.
“This is a special group,” Collins said in a news release. “I am thrilled about all four of these young ladies. I know our fans are going to enjoy how they play and especially how they’ll represent WKU. Each of them is skilled, smart and talented. What makes them special is beyond basketball. It is their character. Their ability to overcome adversity. Their grit. Plus, they have a passion to be a great teammate.”
Blevins is one of two Kentucky players Collins signed in the 2021 class. The 5-foot-10 guard is the all-time leading scorer at Wayne County High School with over 2,000 career points. She also holds school records for the most single game blocks, single game scoring and is tied for the most assists in a game. Blevins has earned All-State First Team, 12th Region All-Tournament Team and 12th All-Region Team.
Blevins won an AAU state title with Kentucky Premier and multiple tournament titles.
Meredith will come to WKU as a standout from Scott High School. She was named All-State Second Team as a sophomore and third team by the Louisville Courier Journal. The 5-foot-11 guard also earned 10th region All-Tournament Team honors. Meredith suited up for the Kentucky Premier at the AAU level.
Walker, a 5-foot-8 guard from Priceville, Ala., earned All-Morgan County and All-4A Area 13 Team honors in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. In 2020, she was named to the North West Alabama All-Regional Tournament Team and Class 4A All-State First Team following earning Second Team honors in 2019. Walker was a member of the AHSAA North/South All-Star Team in 2020. AL.com named her to the Huntsville All-Region Team and Hartselle Enquirer named her Player of the Year in the same season. She currently has the 10th-most career assists of any Alabama girls' basketball player with 713.
She led her team to area championships in three seasons (2018, 2019 and 2020) and to the AHSAA Elite Eight in 2019 and 2020.
Walker played AAU with the Southern Starz in the Nike EYBL. She led the Starz to titles in the Deep South Classic, Tournament of Champions and the National Championship in Atlanta.
New to the sport of basketball, Foster, a 6-0 forward from Byron P. Steele High School in Austin, Texas, has wasted no time making an impression. She earned All-District First Team honors as a junior in the 2019-20 season.
