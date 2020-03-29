Collins remembers season for adversity WKU overcame

Monday marks two weeks since March 16 – the day the bracket for the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament was scheduled to be released.
Western Kentucky was hopeful to hear its name called, whether with an automatic berth by winning the Conference USA Tournament or with an at-large bid, which had been projected by several bracketologists throughout the season.
But that didn't happen. None of it did.
The C-USA Tournament was canceled March 12, in its second day, roughly three hours before the Lady Toppers were scheduled to tip off in their tournament opener against Charlotte, and the NCAA announced the cancellation of the remaining spring and winter championships later that afternoon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So perhaps it's fitting that second-year head coach Greg Collins will try to look back on the 2019-20 season positively by remembering the adversity the team overcame along the way, since perhaps the biggest hurdle came at the end – one that was out of anybody's control – and he's hoping one day his team will look back on its accomplishments, too, instead of wondering "what if?"
"I don't get a chance to interact with them as often, so it's hard for me to really say whether they've moved past the frustration or the disappointment of not getting an opportunity to play for a championship, not getting an opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament and into really embracing the things that they got accomplished in their careers, but I think over time they will," Collins said in a phone interview with the Daily News on Thursday, two weeks after the unexpected end to the college basketball season. "Whether they have yet or not, I'm not sure."
The Lady Toppers certainly felt they could compete for a third C-USA title in the last four years. The team had hit its stride, winning 12 of its last 13 games – the only loss in the stretch was a double-overtime affair at Middle Tennessee – and had reached perfection at home at E.A. Diddle Arena for only the fourth time in modern history and for the first time since the 2005-06 season.
WKU also made the trip to The Star in Frisco, Texas, with its health at a level it hadn't had throughout the rest of the season. Alexis Brewer – the team's third-leading scorer the prior year – started sidelined while rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery and missed the first eight games. She felt she began to get back to normal in the team's 84-75 win at Louisiana Tech, where she knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Brewer ended the year averaging seven points per game and shot 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.
That game in Ruston, La., was the first the Lady Toppers played without starting guard Sherry Porter, who Collins refers to as the "ball hawk" on defense. The junior suffered an MCL injury in the third quarter of the team's 71-51 win over Florida International on Feb. 1. Porter missed the next six games before returning to action in the loss in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
While not having his team 100 percent, Collins feels it played with an edge throughout the season. WKU finished 22-7 overall, 14-4 in C-USA and 13-0 at home. It's the eighth straight 20-plus win season for the program – only 12 other Division I teams have an active streak as long – and WKU remained in the top 15 nationally in all-time wins. The Lady Toppers' 1,026 victories are 11th on the all-time list.
"I felt like they kept a real tenacity about themselves. They kept a real fighter's mentality to try to overcome odds, and we did that throughout the season," Collins said. "There were some points where I feel we didn't do our best, but in the season as a whole, I felt like we kept proving people wrong."
The season started with a loss at then-No. 9 Louisville. The Lady Toppers won their next game 75-62 at Mercer, and followed that with 31- and 35-point blowouts against Belmont and Central Michigan, respectively.
"When we had beaten Central Michigan, I thought we had a chance to be pretty good," Collins said. "I thought coming into the season we had a chance to be good, but there were some unknowns with Alexis not being healthy."
WKU won five of its next six games – a stretch that included a win over Big 12 Conference's Oklahoma and another at Ball State, where redshirt senior Dee Givens scored 41 points – before finishing up the nonconference slate 8-3 with a 17-point loss at Purdue.
C-USA play started in Denton, Texas, with a loss to North Texas, then another loss at Rice to make it a three-game skid.
"Going into that three-game losing streak, you're thinking, 'OK, now our backs are really against the wall because, knowing how tough this conference is this season, we just blew any margin of error we might have had,' " Collins said.
WKU struggled shooting the ball through the first half of conference play, firing less than 22 percent from 3-point range through nine league games, but an increased attention to defense and rebounding helped the team bounce back with wins in three of its next four games to move to 3-3 in conference play in what Collins called a "four-game tournament." The final game of the stretch was a 60-56 win at Charlotte, which started a 10-game winning streak. Collins encouraged a "one-game championship" approach, and it resulted in winning 12 of the final 13 games.
"Seeing how the kids responded for the next 13, 14 games – we were looking forward to the tournament, as I'm sure all the other teams in the tournament were looking forward to it," Collins said.
But an opportunity to claim the conference title and get back to the NCAA Tournament never happened. WKU entered as the No. 3 seed and was preparing for a Thursday quarterfinal matchup with Charlotte. The tournament was called off with less than 10 minutes until the second day's games tipped off.
While Collins will personally try to focus on the positives from the season, he's especially hopeful his four seniors – Givens, Brewer, Whitney Creech and Sandra Skinner – who didn't know a 71-67 victory over Louisiana Tech would be their last game – will be able to see the positives of their careers.
The second-year head coach says he'll remember the improvements he saw each make. For Brewer and Skinner, it was three and two years after transferring from West Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth, respectively. For Creech, it was four years, where she transformed her game from being a prolific scorer in high school to an all-around threat. And for Givens, it was five years and 138 games – more than anybody else in program history.
"Mostly, I'll remember who they are as people. I'll remember the high-character people they are off the court and how appreciative they are of having the opportunity to be here at Western and play ball for such a rich tradition with such great fans. They really appreciated that and you could see that in their work, and not just in practice, but in their individual work," Collins said. "Those are the things that I'll remember about them most."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.