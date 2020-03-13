PLANO, Texas – The 24-hour period leading up to Western Kentucky's scheduled quarterfinal game in the Conference USA Tournament was a whirlwind of breaking news.
The Lady Toppers entered the event as the No. 3 seed with a first-round bye, and only learned of their first opponent after Charlotte beat North Texas 71-67 in Wednesday's opening round. Later that day – around 8:45 p.m. – the league announced a restricted attendance policy, and at roughly 11 a.m. Thursday C-USA announced its decision to cancel the remainder of the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Unlike anything else I've ever been through. Unlike anything else the players have been through," WKU coach Greg Collins said Thursday afternoon at the team's hotel. "We kept trying to keep it as normal as we could, even though last night things were happening with the NBA and the NCAA. We still had our shootaround this morning, still prepared to get ready for our game against Charlotte today and then kind of at the last minute found that out. It's just very surreal."
Collins says he first thought the cancellation of the tournament could become a possibility when the NBA decided to suspend its season indefinitely Wednesday evening after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Before C-USA's announcement, several other NCAA conference tournaments were cancelled. The NCAA announced later Thursday the cancellations of remaining winter and spring championships, including the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, effectively ending the Lady Toppers' season at 22-7.
The announcement came roughly three hours before the Lady Toppers' scheduled tip with the 49ers. The team was in "rest mode" at the hotel, and Collins' first concern was trying to get to his four seniors – Dee Givens, Whitney Creech, Alexis Brewer and Sandra Skinner – before they found out from social media.
"That was my first thought, was we've got a bunch of young ladies that have put their heart and soul into everything – not just this year, but for their life and it all kind of comes down to this moment each year for the opportunity to play in the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament," Collins said. "I wanted to get to them and I wanted to be the one to tell them, console them, whatever needed to happen and that was my first concern.
"Then after that we really had to try to step back and try to take a bigger picture, look at it from a bigger perspective that, while these kids have worked hard and we want to play these games, we don't want to put anybody's health at risk."
Collins, while saying the decision is "beyond my pay grade," supported a proposal WKU men's basketball coach Rick Stansbury presented about giving seniors a blanket waiver of eligibility to come back next season, adding, "I think there's a lot of fans and I know one coach in particular that would love to have Whitney Creech, Dee Givens, Alexis Brewer and Sandra Skinner back for another year."
The Lady Toppers – who fell to Rice in the semifinals last year to end the team's run of back-to-back titles – went 8-3 in nonconference play and started C-USA play 2-3 before winning 10 straight games. They lost at Middle Tennessee in double overtime Feb. 29, but responded with back-to-back wins over Charlotte and Louisiana Tech to close out the regular season and clinch the No. 3 seed in the C-USA Tournament. The win over the Lady Techsters capped off a perfect 13-0 season on the team's home floor at E.A. Diddle Arena.
"Needless to say, they're crushed – the seniors in particular are just crushed. They wanted an opportunity to compete for a championship," Collins said. "We felt like we had a team that had a chance to do that. They were proud of what we accomplished this year, but you kind of hang your hat on what you do at the end of the season. They were looking forward to that."
WKU put itself in a position to compete for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament – had it not won the C-USA Tournament – with its nonconference slate, plus its schedule against opponents in a conference Collins has said is the best its ever been. The Lady Toppers were projected to receive an at-large bid throughout the season by multiple bracketology experts.
WKU has the 31st-best RPI in the nation and played 10 games against top-100 RPI teams. Louisville and Purdue – Power Five teams that had the No. 7 and No. 45 RPI, respectively – accounted for two of the team's nonconference losses. WKU's nonconference victories included Central Michigan (22nd RPI), Belmont (55th RPI), Ball State (76th RPI) and Oklahoma (92nd RPI).
The Lady Toppers had the highest RPI among C-USA teams. There were five top-100 RPI teams in the conference. Old Dominion was two spots behind WKU, and the two teams potentially could have met in the tournament semifinals Friday. The Monarchs accounted for one of the Lady Toppers' four conference losses.
"We've played a pretty tough schedule ... with a chance to really put ourselves in a position to maybe compete for or get in a spot for an at-large bid," Collins said. "We felt we put ourselves in that spot."
While Collins and the Lady Toppers are disappointed, but understand, the decision to cancel the postseason and will wonder what could have been, the second-year coach will try to remember the season with what was accomplished.
"I'll remember this season on how the team continued to grow and improve and the toughness that they learned and grew into," he said. "I really was looking forward to seeing what we were going to do at this time of the season, having gone through those growing pains throughout the season."
