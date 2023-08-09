When Deion Sanders arrived as Colorado's new head football coach and dropped a a line about "bringing my own luggage" during his introductory news conference, the not-so-subtle implication for the players then on the roster was simply this — pack your bags.
Sanders and staff strongly encouraged most of the holdover players off the Buffalos' 1-11 squad to hop in the NCAA transfer portal. More than 50 did just that, dispersing nearly an entire team to locations far and wide.
Ryan Williams jumped in the transfer portal, and opportunity plus atmosphere drew the defensive lineman to Bowling Green. Williams, one of the later transfer-portal additions for WKU as part of the mid-year group announced in June.
"Just the family atmosphere — I met a lot of the teammates on my visit," Williams said on the first day of fall camp. "A lot of the coaches were just very welcoming and it just ultimately came down to a family aspect and what team needed me."
At Colorado, Williams was coached by former Western Kentucky head coach Mike Sanford, who took over leading the program as interim head coach following Karl Dorrell's firing in early October. Williams said he did not discuss WKU with Sanford, instead finding his new school on his own.
Defensive lineman Ryan Williams, a 6-3, 292-pound native of Pearland, Texas, has three seasons of eligibility left after completing his redshirt freshman season at Colorado in 2022. Williams played in all 11 games for the Buffaloes, tallying eight tackles (one tackle for loss). He also saw action as a true freshman in 2021, logging time in three games for Colorado.
Williams was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and one of the top 300 players in Texas coming out of Shadow Creek High School.
Now a redshirt sophomore, Williams was just the sort of player WKU first-year defensive line coach Carson Hall was seeking out of the transfer portal as he worked to restock a position group hit hard by graduation losses.
Hall, who spent the previous two years as an assistant at Georgia and helped the program to back-to-back national championships, has a checklist of sorts for recruiting purposes — more like guidelines.
"Really, I look for three things," Hall said. "I look for guys that are physically and mentally tough, guys that play with technique on a consistent basis and guys that are relentless — relentless to the ball, relentless in their technique so that everything they do is physical, technical and relentless."
In Williams, Hall found just that sort of player with the added bonus of offering even more long-term potential.
"The thing with Ryan is I always look for — and you'll hear me say this a lot — frames with functional athletic ability," Hall said. "He's got a good frame. He's a big, 6-3 kid that has good functional athletic ability. And so if I get a good frame with functional athletic ability, you can build onto that and develop guys within the room that have the same frame and athletic ability, so that's what attracted me to him."
Williams is engaging in those daily battles now in practice, working to push his way forward and onto the field for the Hilltoppers.
"I think I fit in perfectly," Williams said. "I can play either edge for three-technique, whatever gets me on the field faster. I'm ready to work.
"... I'm trying to improve on pass rushing and just playing the run better. I want to be a dominant player when I step on the field — all aspects of the game."