Questions circled surrounding the possible return of the 2020-21 Western Kentucky men’s basketball seniors as the season wound down.
One-by-one, news came out about the future of the four – Carson Williams left to pursue a professional football career before the Hilltoppers played in the National Invitation Tournament, Kenny Cooper entered the transfer portal and is now at Tennessee State and Taveion Hollingsworth announced his plans to play professional basketball.
It left Josh Anderson as the last to announce his plans, and in early June he let Hilltopper fans know they could expect more steals and thunderous dunks in E.A. Diddle Arena in the upcoming season.
But it was a decision that was made long before.
Anderson wanted to win a Conference USA championship.
“Honestly, I knew after the championship game,” Anderson said at the team’s media day. “Once we lost, it was kind of like a no-brainer for me. I wanted to come back and win a championship here. Also, just to finish my degree out.”
The 6-foot-6, fifth-year player out of Baton Rouge, La., has been a four-year contributor for the team, and has come oh-so-close to claiming a C-USA Tournament title – the Hilltoppers have fallen in the league’s championship game the last three times that it was played, including a 61-57 overtime loss to North Texas at The Star in Frisco, Texas, last season.
Anderson – along with other college basketball players – was granted an extra year of eligibility due to the uncertainties of the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There really wasn’t no timeline for being back,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said at media day. “It was very obvious the season was over, he took it pretty hard. We let him kind of make his own decision.
“The biggest thing I knew that was very important to him and his mother – really important to his mother and maybe not as important to him right now as it will be down the road – is getting his degree. If he’d left, it probably would’ve been tough for him to still finish that degree. Once you get out and you get several hours to get, it gets difficult. Coming back was one of those things that I knew would help him in life, whether it’s now or 20 years from now, was getting that degree and he’s on time to get that.”
Anderson has been consistent for much of his career, which has included 114 games and 73 starts. He’s averaged 10 points and 3.8 rebounds per game over four years, and currently ranks fifth on WKU’s career steals list with 168 and 37th on the all-time scoring list with 1,136 points.
While known for his entertaining dunks, his long-range shooting had been a struggle through much of his career, but it took a jump last season and the team expects continued improvements this season. Anderson has shot 14.3%, 28.8%, 26.1% and 33.3% from 3-point range during his four years.
“Just from a playing standpoint, we all knew he needs to improve that shot and he’s done that,” Stansbury said. “He missed all last spring and summer working on that because of COVID and that effected him some, too. He’s put in a lot more time and he’s better at it. Have a lot of confidence in him shooting the basketball.”
Anderson said his offseason “has just been getting in the gym, putting up a lot of shots” – something that wasn’t able to be done with his team the offseason prior.
After two losses in C-USA championship games to start his WKU career, he and the Hilltoppers were not given an opportunity to compete for the title in 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it changed his perspective.
“It was a big surprise when it first came out, so it was kind of like, for me personally, it was the first time I really got a chance to just sit down and not worry about basketball because everything was shut down,” Anderson said. “It just kind of put our mind in a different perspective just to think about other things, and just don’t take anything for granted, and basketball is one of those things that we don’t want to take for granted.”
The Hilltoppers have high hopes for their most veteran player, who is set to become the first five-time letter winner in program history. Anderson was selected as one of 11 C-USA Preseason All-Conference honorees, after being named to the C-USA All-Defensive Team last season.
While questions surrounded the potential return of the Hilltopper seniors last season, there’s no questions this year – it’ll be the final go-around for Anderson, and he’s hoping to make the most of it.
“Personally for me, this is my last college basketball season,” Anderson said, “so I definitely don’t want to take this for granted.”{&end}