Concerns were raised surrounding the COVID-19 testing protocols of Western Kentucky’s Sept. 19 opponent Liberty University, after comments from the program’s head coach Thursday.
“We’ve gone over two weeks without even having to have to test because no one’s screened with any symptoms,” Flames head coach Hugh Freeze told the (Lynchburg, Va.) News and Advance. “Everyone’s out of quarantine. We haven’t had a positive in over three weeks.”
The comments about a lack of screening for asymptomatic individuals caused concern among some teams on Liberty’s schedule, including its ACC opponents.
“Coach Freeze’s comments describing Liberty’s inadequate approach to COVID-19 testing are deeply troubling, and pose a threat to the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack told ESPN’s David Hale. “The ACC has very clear testing protocols in place that all scheduled nonconference opponents must adhere to.
“Syracuse Athletics refuses to put the members of our football program or our campus community in a position that could potentially compromise the rigorous public health and safety strategy we have put into place.”
Liberty, which competes independently in football, is scheduled to play Syracuse, Virginia Tech and NC State. The ACC – one of three Power Five conferences still planning on playing football this fall – announced July 19 it would change its football scheduling model to play 11 games, with 10 conference games and one nonconference. It also stated all nonconference game opponents would be selected by the respective school and must be played in the home state of the ACC institution, and all nonconference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC.
“The ACC has clear testing protocols in place,” an official from NC State told ESPN. “We have communicated those protocols and expectations with Liberty if this game is to occur.”
WKU is one of three Conference USA opponents the Flames have on their schedule. Liberty is also scheduled to face FIU on Sept. 26 and Southern Miss on Oct. 24, both of which are in Lynchburg, Va. WKU’s Sept. 19 game against the Flames is scheduled to be played at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“Any non-conference opponent WKU plays will have to adhere to all Conference USA testing protocols,” WKU said in a statement to the Daily News.
On Aug. 7, C-USA announced its intentions to play eight-game conference schedules as previously determined, and allow member schools to play up to four nonconference games.
The C-USA Board of Directors approved return to play safety measures for fall sports and adopted the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition with required testing standards for Conference USA schools and the requirement that opponents operate by the same standards. The Board also committed to ensuring the accountability of all athletic programs and affirmed their commitment to follow and actively monitor testing and safety protocols and accurately report testing results, according to C-USA’s Aug. 7 release.
“Liberty has conducted PCR baseline testing for the entire football team bubble and will follow NCAA requirements for testing as well as meet the testing guidelines for competition established by each conference if those are above the NCAA standard,” Liberty said in a statement Saturday.
The NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition recommends for high contact risk sports, “Weekly PCR testing of all athletes, plus ‘inner bubble’ personnel for whom physical distancing, masking and other protective features are not maintained; additional testing for symptomatic and high contact risk individuals,” while in season, including preseason, regular season and postseason. It also states that “For all high contact risk sports, protocols should be contemplated that include testing of student-athletes within 72 hours of competition for football and within 72 hours of the first of the week’s set of games for other high contact risk sports.”
The document states that “If PCR testing cannot be performed within 72 hours of competition, then the competition should be postponed or canceled, or an alternative plan for testing should be developed and agreed upon.”
The NCAA’s plan, originally released July 16 and updated Aug. 14, also recommended surveillance PCR testing every two weeks during summer activities, using the example of testing 25-50% for athletes and “inner bubble” personnel.
In a July 16 Zoom call with reporters, WKU athletics director Todd Stewart said “whatever the minimum that is required, we’ll do that and then some.”{div class=”subscriber-only”}“Their health and their safety will always be the number one priority that we have,” Stewart said in the Zoom conference. “Hopefully we get to a point where we’re playing games, but we’ll have extensive testing that we’ll be doing on a consistent basis.”{/div}Liberty held its first official practice of fall camp Aug. 7, and WKU was scheduled to open camp this weekend, it announced Friday.
WKU is scheduled to travel to Louisville to open the season the week prior to its Sept. 19 game against Liberty.{&end}
