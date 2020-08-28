Conference USA has announced its initial broadcast schedule for the 2020 football season, with Western Kentucky receiving three games on Stadium, two on CBS Sports Network, one on a national ESPN Network (to be determined) and three on ESPN Digital sites. Information for non-conference away games at Louisville and BYU remains to be determined.
The current schedule features games to air nationally by the league's primary partners and every C-USA football game is expected to be available on traditional linear television or via streaming.
All 11 of the Hilltoppers' regular-season games are scheduled to take place on Saturdays. The 2020 C-USA Championship game – slated for Dec. 5 – will air on CBS Sports Network. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
Nine of the WKU's 10 FBS opponents competed in a bowl game in 2019. WKU's 11 opponents compiled a combined record of 81-62 from 2019, including a 52-40 mark from the seven league opponents and 29-22 mark from the four non-conference teams.
2020 WKU Football Schedule (2019 record in parenthesis)
- Sept. 12 – at Louisville (8-5) – TBD – TBD
- Sept. 19 – Liberty (8-5) – 11 a.m. – ESPN Network TBD
- Sept. 26 – BYE WEEK
- Oct. 3 – at Middle Tennessee* (4-8) – 4 p.m. – ESPN 3/+
- Oct. 10 – Marshall* (8-5) – 6:30 p.m. – Stadium
- Oct. 17 – at UAB* (9-5) – TBD – Stadium
- Oct. 24 - Chattanooga (6-6) – 3 p.m. – ESPN 3/+
- Oct. 31 – at BYU (7-6) – TBD – TBD
- Nov. 7 – at Florida Atlantic* (11-3) – 5 p.m. – Stadium
- Nov. 14 – Southern Miss* (7-6) – 5 p.m. – CBS Sports Network
- Nov. 21 – FIU* (6-7) – 1 p.m. – ESPN 3/+
- Nov. 28 – at Charlotte* (7-6) – TBD – CBS Sports Network
