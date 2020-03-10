The difference in two games and two weeks has made all the difference for Western Kentucky’s approach going into the Conference USA Tournament.
The Hilltoppers were two free throws away from a potential regular-season championship at North Texas on March 1, but that slipped away and left only tournament seeding to play for at FIU on Saturday.
Needing a proper response, the Hilltoppers (20-10) found one in the form of a well-rounded effort from all. A team that’s been dealt with a thin bench and minimal margin for error was able to get solid contributions from every player that logged significant minutes against the Panthers.
“It helps a lot,” WKU junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said. “It builds everybody’s confidence. Everybody’s scoring and everybody feels good. Should be a huge confidence boost.”
Hollingsworth led that group with 21 points in WKU’s 91-85 win to close the regular season in Miami. It was the first time since a Jan. 25 win against Marshall where the Hilltoppers had six players score in double figures.
In the process, every player had at least six minutes of rest, whereas three players – Hollingsworth, Carson Williams and Jared Savage – were averaging three-and-a-half minutes on the bench going into Saturday.
“It was a bounce-back game for us,” said senior guard Camron Justice, who had 15 points. “We wanted to come down here, do what we do and raise the confidence back up and get to Frisco the best way we know possible.”
Freshman point guard Jordan Rawls had 14 points and Isaiah Cozart played a season-high 13 minutes off the bench.
Stansbury pointed to Rawls and Justice adding to the scoring that he believes will give the Hilltoppers the best shot at going deep into the tournament.
“We need those two guys to step up for us to have any chance to be as good as we can be,” Stansbury said. “Both of those guys stepped up and had 29 between them. Rawls did a good job handling that pressure.
“Isaiah had to step up and give us 13 big minutes. We don’t win the game without him. Those were 13 huge minutes he gave us. Great team effort.”
WKU will begin the tournament Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. CT against either UAB or UTSA at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
The Hilltoppers lost to the Blazers on Jan. 9 by 72-62 in a game where it got no production from its bench. WKU previously defeated UTSA 77-73 in overtime on Feb. 15 in San Antonio.
Should WKU win in the quarterfinals on Thursday, it would face either Louisiana Tech, Marshall or UTEP in the semifinals Friday at 3:30 p.m. CT. The C-USA championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.
Rounding out the top end of the bracket is No. 1 North Texas and No. 4 Charlotte with a first-round bye. Old Dominion, Florida Atlantic, FIU and Rice complete the tournament field.
WKU has played in at least the tournament semifinals in 13 of the last 15 seasons between the Sun Belt Conference and C-USA. WKU is 25-8 overall in conference tournaments with four championships in the last 12 years.
“Just a confidence booster,” Justice said of WKU’s win before the postseason. “You don’t want to go into the conference tournament with an ‘L’ on your shoulder. Now it’s time to really lock in and take care of business.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.