Western Kentucky has played as advertised in the preseason and now shifts into neutral site tournament mode.
Playing in destination sites in November has become the normal for Rick Stansbury’s teams and the Hilltoppers have played well in those settings. Having won every game so far and shooting as well as they are makes this team especially confident for what can happen in paradise.
“We go in there with big confidence and we trust ourselves and know what we’re capable of doing when we step on the floor,” sophomore center Charles Bassey said. “We just go down and play and defend and play hard every time. Just do what we do.”
The Hilltoppers (4-0) will open the first round of the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam against Bowling Green at 7 p.m. CST on Friday. The winner of that game will play either Illinois State or Cincinnati at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Other teams participating in the Virgin Islands are Nevada, Fordham, Grand Canyon and Valparaiso. The tournament can only be viewed on Flohoops.com with a subscription.
WKU hasn’t won an in-season tournament since 2001, but it has traveled to play in coastal or island tournaments the last two seasons in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and the Bahamas. Two victories in those past tournaments include wins over ranked West Virginia and Purdue teams.
“Any time you have an opportunity to play for a championship this time of year, that’s a great opportunity and it’s what we have,” Stansbury said. “We’ve been involved in some really good tournaments the last couple of years. Great experience for us and we’ll see if we can do the same thing down in the Virgin Islands.”
The Hilltoppers enter this tournament as one of 63 unbeaten teams in the country after three home wins over Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay and Campbellsville and a road win at Eastern Kentucky. Stansbury sold all preseason that his team was much improved shooting and passing, and those numbers reflect such through four games and feed into the Hilltoppers’ current confidence.
WKU leads the country in field goal percentage (55.9), ranks eighth in free-throw percentage (80.8) and ninth in scoring offense (90.3 ppg).
“We’ve been passing the ball well the past few games,” junior Carson Williams said. “We love to share the ball and play together. Our chemistry is really good.”
Williams and Bassey have joined Camron Justice, Jared Savage and Taveion Hollingsworth in the same starting five for every game. Hollingsworth has made the biggest adjustment in his switch to the point guard role the team expected to belong to Kenny Cooper by the end of the season.
But Cooper, a senior transfer from Lipscomb, hasn’t been granted a waiver for eligibility by the NCAA. Stansbury anticipated Cooper to be available by the start of the season to lead the team at point, but nothing has come through yet and Cooper couldn’t even make the trip with the team to the Virgin Islands.
With Hollingsworth’s adjustment to a new position has been the quick learning process of Jordan Rawls, the reclassified freshman backing up Hollingsworth in that point guard role.
“I think it’s very obvious about three weeks ago we had to make an adjustment,” Stansbury said. “We’d have probably been playing Kenny at that point a bunch and it’s very obvious when we weren’t going to get that waiver in time we’d have to adjust Taveion over there and Rawls becomes your next guy, so that’s been a learning experience for everybody and I think they’ve all gotten better at it.”
Bowling Green will by far be the best team the Hilltoppers have faced so far. The Falcons are the preseason favorites to win the Mid-American Conference and have one loss to No. 22 LSU.
Bowling Green’s backcourt of Justin Turner and Dylan Frye combined to average 31 points per game last season and each have over 1,000 points for their career.
“There’s some great competition down there,” Williams said. “Hopefully it’ll prepare us for the rest of the season and the conference tournament where we’re going to have to play hopefully three games in a short timespan, so I think that’s a good prep for that type of thing.”
Western Kentucky (4-0) vs. Bowling Green (3-1)
7 p.m., Friday, UVI Sports & Fitness Center
Probable starters
Western Kentucky - Taveion Hollingsworth, g, 6-2, jr. (13.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Camron Justice, g, 6-3, g-sr. (12.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Jared Savage, g/f, 6-5, r-sr. (9.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg); Carson Williams, f, 6-5, r-jr. (17.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Charles Bassey, c, 6-11, so. (14.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg)
Bowling Green - Dylan Frye, g, 6-2, sr. (11.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Caleb Fields, g, 6-2, so. (9.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Justin Turner, g, 6-4, r-jr. (19.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Daeqwon Plowden, g/f, 6-6, jr. (9.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg); Taylor Mattos, c, 6-11, so. (5.3 ppg, 8.8 rpg)
Online Stream – Flohoops.com
Radio: Hilltopper Sports Network
Coaches: Rick Stansbury (66-42 fourth year; 359-208 overall), Western Kentucky; Michael Huger (70-66 sixth season; 70-66 overall) Bowling Green.
Series Record Western Kentucky leads the series 23-10 (WKU won the last meeting 62-52 on Dec. 3, 2014 at E.A. Diddle Arena).
Last time out Western Kentucky won 109-66 Monday against Campbellsville; Bowling Green won 88-66 over Fairmont State at home last Friday.
