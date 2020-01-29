Baseball: Memphis 9-6 over Western Kentucky
Western Kentucky baseball senior Richard Constantine was named to the Preseason All-Conference USA Team, as announced by league officials Wednesday afternoon.

Constantine, who played in 32 games while missing a portion of the season due to injury, split time as a designated hitter and first baseman for the Hilltoppers in 2019. Even in limited action, Constantine finished the season tied for second on the team with seven home runs. The Huntsville, Ala., native also produced a .376/.449/.645 slash line while adding 35 hits, 25 RBIs and 22 runs.

Constantine has also recently received recognition from D1Baseball.com. The site compiled a list of the top 150 hitters in Division I baseball based on analytics, with Constantine coming in at 17th in the nation. The publication also rated him as the 30th-ranked pro prospect in C-USA heading into the 2020 MLB Draft.

The conference announced its Preseason Coaches Poll as well, with the Hilltoppers projected to finish seventh in the league. WKU finished fourth in C-USA last season en route to the team’s first-ever Conference USA Tournament victory.

The Hilltoppers are set to open their season Feb. 14 when they host Valparaiso at Nick Denes Field.

2020 C-USA Preseason Coaches Poll (First-Place Votes in Parenthesis)

1. Southern Miss (6)

2. Florida Atlantic (4)

3. Louisiana Tech

4. Old Dominion

5. Rice (1)

6. FIU (1)

7. WKU

8. UAB

9. UTSA

10. Marshall

11. Charlotte

12. Middle Tennessee

2020 C-USA Preseason Player of the Year

Trei Cruz, Rice

2020 C-USA Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Logan Allen, FIU

2020 C-USA Preseason All-Conference Team

SP: Logan Allen, So., FIU

SP: Hunter Gregory, Jr. Old Dominion

SP: Walker Powell, Jr., Southern Miss

SP: Colby Bruce, Sr., Charlotte

C: Nick Thornquist, Sr., UTSA

IF: Trei Cruz, Jr., Rice

IF: Matt Guidry, Sr., Southern Miss

IF: Andru Summerall, RS-Jr., Florida Atlantic

IF: Francisco Urbaez, Sr., Florida Atlantic

IF: Taylor Young, Jr., Louisiana Tech

OF: Zach Davis, RS-Sr., UAB

OF: Bobby Morgensen, Sr., Florida Atlantic

OF: Gabe Montenegro, Jr., Southern Miss

DH/UT: Richard Constantine, Sr., WKU

