Kenny Cooper waited confidently and waited a bit more.
Rick Stansbury was confident and the Western Kentucky men’s basketball team thought for sure they would have the services of Cooper running the offense at point guard this year. But time passed and so did the ruling neither of the three parties wanted to hear.
Cooper spoke publicly for the first time Thursday since joining the Hilltoppers in April. The senior guard who expected to be playing this season won’t be eligible until next year after the NCAA denied an eligibility waiver request from WKU.
Cooper played three seasons at Lipscomb University in Nashville before transferring.
“I was very disappointed at first,” said Cooper, standing on the court at E.A. Diddle Arena on Thursday. “I had every expectation of playing this season. Disappointed Lipscomb didn’t support it, but on the same breath, I have to get ready for next year. I can’t sulk or be sad. I look forward to improve my game and improve as a person.”
The official ruling came down Dec. 10 that Cooper’s appeal for a waiver for immediate eligibility had been denied by the NCAA. Cooper and WKU sought to get the Nashville native eligible on the grounds that his former coach, Casey Alexander, left for the same position down the road at Belmont.
Cooper said Alexander recruited him since he was a sophomore and that relationship worked well at Lipscomb. He averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and two steals per game as a junior in leading the Bison to the NIT semifinals.
When Alexander left for the Belmont job, Cooper announced his decision to leave five days later. He signed with Rick Stansbury’s Hilltoppers in April, and WKU’s coach banked on having the guard eligible to start the year. But the process drew longer and longer and with nothing resolved from the NCAA until Dec. 10.
“He’s the only player in the country where a coach got fired (or) left that wasn’t granted eligibility,” Stansbury said earlier this week. “Here’s the common thread to all those kids that got eligible … they left from schools that supported the waiver. Lipscomb didn’t support his waiver. Kenny wouldn’t have left if the coach hadn’t have left. But, that’s their decision. Their administration made a decision. They’re not going to support him leaving, for whatever reason, even though the coach left.”
The Daily News reached out to Lipscomb University for comment regarding the claim they wouldn’t support the waiver.
In an email to the Daily News, Lipscomb’s official statement reads:
“This is certainly not the first time that a student athlete has transferred from Lipscomb University to another institution. Understanding that the NCAA waiver process no longer asks the prior school’s opinion in a transfer situation, in cases like this one, we’ve chose to neither advocate against nor advocate for a particular ruling. Rather, we chose simply to provide the facts and information required and to let the NCAA handle the determination from there.”
Cooper said he stayed in dialogue with Lipscomb athletic director Philip Hutcheson and new men’s basketball coach Lennie Acuff trying to persuade them to support the transfer.
“With the new transfer portal thing that’s out, really the only thing you need is your school to support,” Cooper said. “When it comes to supporting and not supporting, you either do or you don’t. They chose not to. They tried to stay middle ground, but it’s either you do or you don’t. They didn’t and I just have to keep moving on.”
Stansbury has pointed out all season he can’t find a case where a player was denied eligibility on the grounds Cooper was basing his waiver claim. The additional factor at play is the transfer will allow Cooper to graduate in May, whereas the extra required religious courses at Lipscomb would put him a few hours behind graduating in the spring.
A case where Stansbury supported a player leaving and granted immediate eligibility is Trevelin Queen, now a senior at New Mexico State. Queen was a junior who signed with Stansbury’s team in the summer of 2018 and participated in WKU’s preseason workouts before leaving the school in September.
Queen was ruled eligible midseason in 2018-19 and played 24 games last year at New Mexico State.
“Naturally he’s disappointed in the administration,” Stansbury said. “Where he played for three years and helped them win some games this past year and get to the NIT Final Four, then the coach left. Basically, the only person who got mistreated in this whole deal was Kenny. He’s very disappointed that the administration wouldn’t support him for no reason.”
Now Cooper’s focus, he said, is being the best scout team player for a WKU (7-3) team preparing for two crucial nonconference games at Rhode Island this Saturday and a home game against his former coach and Belmont on Dec. 28.
“It’s tough sitting over there but every day at practice I’m working my tail off and trying to be the best scout player I can be this year,” Cooper said. “Until next year, that’s what I’ll continue to do.”
Cooper will work with guards Taveion Hollingsworth and Jordan Rawls as they assume most of the load at the point guard spot. A two-year starter at Lipscomb, Cooper built his reputation as a reliable facilitator with 391 career assists.
Cooper wants to continue familiarizing himself with WKU and Bowling Green, although he’ll be eligible as a graduate senior next year to play anywhere.
“I don’t know what the future will hold, but at the same time I like BG and Western Kentucky,” Cooper said. “This place has been really comfortable for me the last few months.
“Means the world to have people in my corner. That’s made it a lot easier to transition through this process. It’s not easy, but knowing you have people in your corner helps a lot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.