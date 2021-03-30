Kenny Cooper has entered the transfer portal, Western Kentucky confirmed to the Daily News on Tuesday.
The 6-foot guard averaged 2.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24 games with WKU, shooting 30% from the field, 28.6% from 3-point range and 61.3% from the free-throw line. Cooper started the team’s first 11 games at point guard – he also started the regular-season finale against Old Dominion – before assuming a role off the bench.
He did not play in the team’s final three games – a loss to North Texas in the Conference USA championship, a win over Saint Mary’s in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament and a loss to Louisiana Tech in the NIT quarterfinals.
Cooper’s entrance into the portal was first reported by the Verbal Commits Twitter account.
Cooper was expected to be a big piece in WKU’s lineup ahead of last season after spending three seasons at Lipscomb, where he averaged 8.9 points and had 381 assists in 100 games, including 67 starts. However, he had his eligibility waiver denied by the NCAA midway through the 2019-20 season and had to sit out last year satisfy transfer rules. The Bison won 72 games during his time there, and he helped the team to the 2019 NIT championship game.
During that 2018-19 season at Lipscomb, Cooper averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and two steals while shooting 36% from 3-point range.
Cooper is WKU’s third player who will depart from the Tops’ 2020-21 team that went 21-8. WKU confirmed Saturday to the Daily News that Jordan Rawls intended to transfer and confirmed Monday that Kevin Osawe was in the transfer portal.