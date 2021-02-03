Kenny Cooper started at point guard in Western Kentucky’s first 11 games, but after sitting out a two-game series against Louisiana Tech because of a “coach’s decision,” the 6-foot redshirt senior has taken on a new role over the last four games.
Cooper has helped the Hilltoppers to their first two sweeps in Conference USA play during the four-game stretch by providing contributions off the bench.
“I’m just doing whatever the team needs me to do. At the end of the day, I’m all about the victory,” Cooper said before WKU’s last two-game series at Middle Tennessee. “The position I’m in, it’s a little different, but I’ve accepted that role. It’s part of being a team – sacrificing yourself at times for the betterment of the team, and I’m willing to do that.”
The Hilltoppers swept MTSU at the Murphy Center 82-67 and 68-52 their last time out Jan. 23 and 24, respectively – games scheduled for this past weekend against Old Dominion were postponed due to COVID-19. WKU was without head coach Rick Stansbury for the series against the Blue Raiders as a precaution after having a fever before the first game. He tested negative for COVID-19 leading up to the game, and has also tested negative since.
In the latter game against MTSU, Cooper posted his best performance of the season in his most minutes – 23 – since playing 24 in a 75-54 loss at Louisville on Dec. 1. He had an efficient afternoon, posting a season-high nine points on 2 of 2 shooting from the field, 1 of 1 shooting from 3-point range and 4 of 4 shooting at the foul line. Cooper also had a steal, two assists and no turnovers.
“Just taking what the defense gives me and just being a player, not thinking too much, not trying to be too aggressive and just playing my game,” Cooper said after the game. “That’s basically it.”
Sweeps against Marshall and MTSU have left the Hilltoppers alone atop the league’s East Division standings. During that stretch, Cooper is 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, with five assists to just two turnovers.
His two makes against the Herd came in critical situations, too. WKU had its lead in the first game at Diddle Arena cut to a single point midway through the second half, before he assisted a Luke Frampton 3-pointer and hit one of his own to grow the Hilltoppers’ lead back up to seven before eventually closing out an 81-73 victory. A few days later in Huntington, W.Va., with the game tied 55-all with 6:15 to play, Cooper sank another triple, and WKU didn’t trail again in the 69-67 victory.
“Since having to sit out those couple games and changing his role coming off the bench, I do think he’s been more relaxed,” Stansbury said Wednesday. “I think he’s played more relaxed and he had some success in both of those games against Marshall. He was big for us both of those games and then he went on to Middle Tennessee and was huge and played well at Middle Tennessee. Hopefully he’s settled in that role a little bit.”
With C-USA’s new 2020-21 format of back-to-back league games against the same opponent, Cooper has come up big in the second day against Marshall and MTSU. He played less than nine minutes in the first game against Marshall, but saw 19 in the second. In both games, Herd point guard Jarrod West was held below his season point and assist averages.
Against MTSU, he saw 11 minutes in game one, before getting over 23 in the second game. Associate head coach Phil Cunningham, who was acting as head coach in Murfreesboro, Tenn., said the play of Cooper and Jordan Rawls in the second game was the difference in winning and losing.
“I think with Coop, is he’s such a strong young man and tough and physical, and if you look back at the last two series we’ve played, look at the point guard from Marshall – West – and the point guard today – (Dontrell) Schuler – they both put so much pressure on the ball when you’re guarding them because they can get to the rim and they can score, and then what Middle did a really good job of was pressuring the ball,” Cunningham said after the second victory against MTSU. “I think they had the other big guard (Jordan) Davis on the ball and he did a heck of a job putting pressure on, so he just physically it wears you down.
“I thought (Dayvion McKnight) was maybe a step slow today, kind of like last Sunday, but when you’re going up against those kind of point guards, that’s going to happen, but Coop came in and he did what he did last Sunday. It was kind of the second-day turnaround, he had fresh legs, but the thing he’s done is his mental preparation hasn’t slipped any whatsoever. He’s had a great attitude and when you keep your attitude where it is, when you get your opportunity, you produce, and he did that tonight on both ends of the floor.”
Cooper entered the season expected to contribute immediately after having to sit out last season when his transfer waiver was declined. The season before – his junior year at Lipscomb – he averaged 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and two steals per game and led the Bison to the NIT semifinals.
He started each of WKU’s first 11 games this season, but struggled to find a rhythm. He averaged 2.5 points on under 19.4% shooting from the field and 21.4% shooting from 3-point range, and had 28 assists to 15 turnovers.
With the hype surrounding Cooper’s addition to the team the season before, an immediate impact was expected, but after a game at Louisville where he scored 0 points and had 0 assists to three turnovers – the loss was WKU’s worst overall showing of the season, not just Cooper’s – calls came from fans on social media to sit him in place of McKnight, who scored 21 points in his WKU debut in the team’s opener, or Jordan Rawls, who was coming off a strong freshman season.
The noise continued until the WKU Hilltopper Basketball Twitter account posted the starting lineup Jan. 8 for the first game against Louisiana Tech – McKnight, Hollingsworth, Josh Anderson, Carson Williams and Charles Bassey. Replies and quote tweets came from fans expressing excitement to not start Cooper. He didn’t play in the series.
But since then, Cooper has been strong, and WKU has won its four games by an average of 10.3 points, after outscoring opponents by 2.8 through 13 games. MTSU is at the bottom of the league at 3-11 overall and 1-7 in league play, however, and has a minus-7.0 scoring margin on the season.
“I think (Cooper) just let the game slow down for him a little bit,” senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said. “He just needed some time to see how things were going on the court, and it’s been working out good for him. I’m happy that he’s gotten his confidence since the season started and we just want to see him keep rolling.”
WKU has eight games currently remaining on its schedule, starting with a series at FAU this weekend and continuing against Rice, at North Texas and against FIU, and the Hilltoppers are hoping Cooper can continue his strong play in his new role.
“We need him,” Stansbury said. “We need him to be the best he can be coming down the stretch here and I think he’s playing that way. That’s what you want and expect from your oldest, most experienced guys, and he’s one of those guys.”{&end}
