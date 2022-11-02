Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates catching a pass while defended by North Texas defensive back Logan Wilson (13) in the Tops’ 40-13 loss to the Mean Green at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley has been added to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday.
The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season's most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, split end, inside receiver, slot back or running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes the most outstanding receiver, not merely the most outstanding wide receiver.
Through nine games played this season, Corley is WKU's leading receiver with 58 receptions for 701 yards and six touchdowns. Corley caught three touchdowns in the team's season-opener against Austin Peay and also hauled in a 76-yard touchdown pass during WKU's 73-0 blowout of FIU. In 2021, Corley set the record for touchdown receptions by a WKU freshman with seven.
The Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee consists of over 630 esteemed sports writers, analysts and commentators who cover college football on a national, regional or conference level, past award winners of the Biletnikoff Award and distinguished receivers, players and coaches of the past. Foundation Trustees do not vote and have never voted.
WKU will travel to Charlotte on Saturday for a showdown with the 49ers. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.