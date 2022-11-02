Mean Green shut down Hilltoppers
Buy Now

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) celebrates catching a pass while defended by North Texas defensive back Logan Wilson (13) in the Tops’ 40-13 loss to the Mean Green at Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)

Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley has been added to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday.