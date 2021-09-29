Throughout last season, Bryan Ellis consistently said Malachi Corley was a player that had the potential to make some noise for Western Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers’ then-offensive coordinator and now co-offensive coordinator/inside receivers coach was high on the freshman out of Campbellsville High School, and so far this fall Corley has shown why.
Through three games this fall, Corley has emerged as one of the top targets for quarterback Bailey Zappe and WKU’s high-powered offense.
“He’s a very smart player, he understands what I’m looking for and he understands the checks that I want,” Zappe said after Tuesday’s practice. “Also, he’s a heck of a blocker. He’s one of the best blockers on the receiving corps, and to be able to do both – the route running, the catching, blocking and everything – really has helped him get on the field a lot more.”
Corley has played in all three of WKU’s games, with starts against UT Martin and Indiana. He’s currently second on the team with 20 receptions – behind Jerreth Sterns’ 23 – and is third in yards receiving with 184 – behind Sterns’ 360 and Mitchell Tinsley’s 219. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Corley has two touchdown grabs this season, including one late Saturday in the Hilltoppers’ 33-31 loss to the Hoosiers. He recorded 70 yards on a team-high nine receptions in the game.
“I feel like me as a whole, I feel like I played a solid game,” Corley said after the loss. “I feel like I can always play better, but in terms of performance, I feel like I’m starting to be more consistent as a player and I feel like my coaches are starting to trust me more and get me the ball in those late-game situations and things like that.”
With the deep room of talented receivers entering the season that were expected to produce – like Sterns, who came to WKU from Houston Baptist with Zappe, Tinsley, who was one of WKU’s top receivers last year and Daewood Davis, an Oregon transfer – Corley’s name was not often brought up throughout the offseason.
Corley did play in his first year out of Campbellsville, where he was a two-star recruit according to 247Sports and Rivals, but in a limited capacity. He appeared in nine games with a start in the regular-season finale at Charlotte, and had six receptions for 65 yards on the season.
New offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said Corley “was having kind of a tough spring,” but a meeting changed things, and now he’s become one of the most productive receivers in an offense that ranks second nationally in passing yards per game with 426.
“He came in and we all had a really good conversation and ever since that day he’s been phenomenal,” Kittley said Tuesday. “I can’t speak highly enough of how hard he worked after that moment. The summer was great for him. He came in camp and really busted his tail to really earn that starting H spot and ever since then there’s been no reason to take him off the field.
“Clearly him and Bailey have great chemistry, and at the end of the day that’s a huge part of what we do because the quarterback’s got to trust you and he’s got to know where you’re going to be and Malachi has just done a tremendous job for us.”
Corley broke onto the scene this season with five receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown in a blowout victory against UT Martin, and he followed with six receptions for 63 yards in a 38-35 loss at Army.
But one of the best parts of his game, according to his coordinator and quarterback, comes when the ball isn’t even in his hands. All of his skills together are a big part of why the staff believes he can have a bright future.
“Something that most people might not see that gets overlooked is his blocking ability, and he takes a lot of pride in that, which is one of my favorite qualities that I look at for a wide receiver – being a selfless teammate and protecting your teammates on the bubble screens and some of that stuff and blocking for those guys,” Kittley said. “You can go ask Jerreth Sterns and he’ll tell you point blank he loves having him out there to block for him.
“He’s really done really well. He’s running routes well, he’s fast, when the ball’s thrown his way he’s coming down with it. Clearly there’s some small things here and there we’ve got to get better at each week, but really I’m very, very proud of Malachi and where he’s going. His ceiling’s very, very high.”{&end}