Austin Reed and Malachi Corley have gotten to know each other pretty well since the beginning of June.
The quarterback and receiver – who are also roommates – connected three times Saturday on touchdown passes during Western Kentucky’s 38-27 season-opening win over Austin Peay at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“That’s my boy, man,” Reed said. “We’re roommates – we’ve been roommates since the beginning of June. Off the field we’re boys and we’re brothers, so when you’re out there you just have complete trust. There were times I could have closed my eyes and I would’ve known where Malachi is because he’s that kind of player."
Reed was making his first start at quarterback with WKU after transferring from Division II West Florida – where he won a national title in 2019 – and put together a solid performance. He finished with 276 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-33 passing with an interception in his Hilltopper debut, after winning the starting job in fall camp.
“In terms of first game, I’m just happy we won. Being 1-0 was the main goal and that was obviously what I was trying to do, so I was happy with that,” he said. “Being in that environment in the first quarter you’re just out there feeling it out and eventually I just felt like I was getting more comfortable as time goes. I was just happy to get the win and happy for how we were able to push through that and make it happen.”
The Hilltoppers didn’t light up the scoreboard early – they led 21-20 and had just 180 yards of offense through three quarters – but recorded 204 yards and pulled away for the 11-point win.
WKU had completions on just one of his first five attempts and he finished the quarter 4-of-10 passing. By halftime he was 9-of-16, and he continued to improve as the game went on and the offense found a rhythm, especially in the final quarter. Reed pointed out the interception he threw on a 50-50 ball to Joey Beljan as one he’d like back, and said he wants to continue learning the offense better moving forward.
“I thought it was solid. I really did,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said when asked about Reed’s debut. “Early on a couple things here and there. It wasn’t as much him as it wasn’t open. We talk about take a play and don’t make a bad play worse, or take care of the ball, so I thought he did good there. There’s some definite things we need to correct. We’ll look at the film, but I thought he was solid overall. My biggest talk to him going into this game was we’re not looking for special – we’re just looking for a winning effort and that’s what he gave us today.”
Reed’s first completion was a 6-yard gain on his first attempt to Corley, who also had the honor of catching the first scoring pass from the new quarterback – a 16-yard strike for the first touchdowns of the college football season.
Corley added his second touchdown reception early in the second to give the Hilltoppers a 14-10 lead and came up clutch with a diving 25-yard touchdown reception to give WKU some breathing room to make it 28-20 early in the fourth.
“I really just focused in on coach (Ben) Arbuckle’s game plan. He put me in great positions today to be successful and I just did the work after my quarterback gave it to me,” Corley said. “(Reed) is my roommate. We’ve got a great connection on and off the field, so it makes it a little easier being out there with somebody that you trust and you know.”
Corley finished the game with five receptions for 61 yards and three touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound sophomore out of Campbellsville flew somewhat under the radar during the offseason, despite producing one of the best seasons for a Hilltopper freshman in program history.
Corley played in all 14 games with five starts last year, finishing third on the teams in receptions with 73. He had 691 yards and seven touchdowns receiving. Corley’s stats last year – he retained freshman status despite playing nine games in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic – put him at the top of several categories in the WKU record book. His 73 receptions were by far the most in program history by a freshman – they were 36 more than Jack Doyle’s 37 in 2009 – while his 691 yards and seven receiving scores were also the most by a Hilltopper freshman.
His 73 receptions are 10th-most all-time in a single season by a WKU player, but were overshadowed by Jerreth Sterns’ 150 and Mitchell Tinsley’s 87, which rank first and fourth in program history. Sterns led the nation in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns – all marks are program records – while Tinsley had 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns receiving.
“To an extent I think I was (flying under the radar). I think I was overshadowed by Mitch and Jerreth last year. They had phenomenal seasons, record-breaking seasons for both of them, so I was more of a third option last season,” Corley said. “This year I came in and people were still a little skeptical of me because last season I was only a third option. I think I was a little under the radar this season. Hopefully I can put myself on the map and make a big name for myself.”
Corley’s efforts led to recognition in the locker room following the victory.
“He was great. We gave him the game ball today, so that was awesome. He made a great catch on the touchdown,” Helton said. “I always tell the guys all the time, ‘When the lights turn on, the players show up,’ and he showed up today for sure. I’m really happy for him.”