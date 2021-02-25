HOUSTON – Western Kentucky had an opportunity to make a statement and improve its resume with a late addition to the schedule, but was unable to do so.
The Hilltoppers traveled to Houston to take on a Cougar team ranked 12th in the AP poll and 10th in the coaches poll in a game that was added less than a week before it was played, and fell 81-57 Thursday at the Fertitta Center.
"That's why Houston is one of the better teams in the country," WKU coach Rick Stansbury said. "You can't play 21, 22 minutes, 23 minutes, whatever it was when we took the lead – I'm not for sure what it was – you've got to be able to play 40 minutes to have a chance against a team like them."
WKU (15-5) was hopeful the game, which was announced Sunday, would be a chance at a marquee win – in addition to its 12th and 10th rankings in the AP and coaches poll, Houston (19-3) was ranked sixth in the NET rankings – but the Cougars showed why they're one of the best teams in college basketball this season.
Houston outscored WKU 42-19 in the second half and raced to the program's 23rd consecutive win on its home court.
The Cougars entered with the second-best scoring defense in the nation and caused WKU trouble throughout the night. WKU had 20 turnovers, which Houston turned into 27 points of its own, and the Hilltoppers shot just 24% (4 of 17) from beyond the arc. WKU was without sharpshooter Luke Frampton for the game due to undisclosed reasons.
"They are who they are," Stansbury said. "Their point guard is 6-5, he had five steals tonight, he's long, he's quick and he's athletic. He can guard that bounce, too, at 6-5. Those big guys, they're really forwards playing center or whatever – they've got a lot of quickness, they can guard multiple positions and they're put together that way.
" ... The turnovers were the difference. That's where it all started at. We just turned that ball over. Maybe against some other lesser competition you can turn it over and overcome it a little bit, but you can't turn it over against that kind of competition, in particular on the road when they're shooting the ball exceptionally well, too."
Houston was hot throughout the game on offense. It knocked down 13 of 31 (42%) 3-pointers and had a career performance out of Quentin Grimes. The 6-foot-5 junior guard finished with a career-high eight made 3s and had a career-high 33 points, surpassing his previous high of 32 with his eighth triple with 3:40 left. Tramon Mark and Marcus Sasser each added 12 points for Houston.
The Cougars pulled away midway through the first half, taking a 12-point lead with 7:19 to play until the break. The Cougars made five of their first seven 3-point attempts and finished the half shooting 55% from deep on 11 attempts. Grimes did most of the damage in the stretch, connecting on 4 of 7 3-pointers and putting up 21 points through 20 minutes.
WKU, despite a slow shooting start itself and trouble maintaining possession – the Cougars forced 10 turnovers in 20 minutes, and the Hilltoppers had just three assists in the half – was able to head into halftime down just one point.
"The first half, we just dig ourselves too deep of holes, you know? When we dig a hole, it's just hard to get out of," WKU senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth said. "By the time you get out of it, you're wore down. That's just what it felt like from my point of view."
Kenny Cooper made a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run that got WKU within three with under four minutes left in the half, and after Houston stretched its lead back to five, the Hilltoppers closed with the final four points on a putback dunk from Josh Anderson and two made free throws with 2.5 seconds left from Hollingsworth, who had WKU's first seven points. WKU went 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the first half.
WKU took the lead to start the second half on two free throws from Hollingsworth, but it was short-lived. Marcus Sasser and Grimes connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to kickstart an 18-2 run that put Houston up 57-42 with 13:30 to play, and cruised from there, extending its lead to as many as 24 points before finishing off the 81-57 win.
"They just tried to speed us up. They pressured the ball a lot, they doubled (Charles Bassey) every time he got it and even (Carson Williams) when he got it," Cooper said. "They were just trying to get us sped up, take us out of what we wanted to do and kudos to those guys. They're 10th in the country for a reason. They're a good team."
Hollingsworth was the only Hilltopper to score in double figures, finishing with 17 points. Bassey had nine points and seven rebounds and Cooper also had nine points.
The Hilltoppers are scheduled to return to Conference USA play Sunday with a 2 p.m. game against FIU at E.A. Diddle Arena. Houston is next scheduled to host South Florida on Sunday.
Commented